Burkina Faso Releases 11 Detained Nigerian Air Force Personnel After Diplomacy

Burkina Faso has released 11 Nigerian Air Force (NAF) personnel nine days after their detention following high level diplomatic intervention by the Nigerian government on December 18, 2025.

The development eases tensions that threatened to escalate into a wider diplomatic dispute between the two West African neighbours. The release came shortly after a Nigerian delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar concluded official engagements in Ouagadougou including talks with Burkina Faso military leader President Ibrahim Traore. The delegation comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence and NAF Headquarters tasked with resolving the matter through dialogue.

Security sources familiar with the mission indicated that discussions focused on de escalation, confidence building and securing the release of detained personnel while reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to international aviation regulations, military protocols and regional cooperation. The visit was described as a deliberate diplomatic effort aimed at strengthening trust and reinforcing neighbourly relations between both nations.

Burkina Faso detained the 11 Nigerian military personnel after a Nigerian Air Force C 130 aircraft made an emergency landing in Bobo Dioulasso without prior airspace clearance. Burkinabe authorities initially described the landing as a violation of sovereignty. However NAF explained that the aircraft made a precautionary emergency stop due to a technical issue in line with standard safety procedures and international aviation protocols.

The incident occurred amid growing insecurity and political instability across the Sahel region. Relations in the sub region have been strained following the withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to form the Alliance of Sahel States, a move that altered regional dynamics and heightened diplomatic sensitivities. The situation raised concerns about a potential diplomatic standoff against the backdrop of recent security scares and heightened tensions in the region.

Speaking after the talks, Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister said both countries shared long standing ties and common security challenges. He noted that discussions covered cooperation across several sectors and addressed the emergency landing incident directly. Tuggar acknowledged procedural lapses in the authorisation process for the aircraft’s entry into Burkina Faso’s airspace and expressed Nigeria’s regret while reaffirming respect for Burkina Faso’s sovereignty and international aviation rules.

The minister also distanced the Nigerian government from comments made by a political party official alleging mistreatment of the detained personnel, offering formal apologies to Burkinabe authorities. Analysts had warned that the detention could have worsened relations between both countries if not carefully managed through diplomatic channels.

The release represents a diplomatic success for Nigeria’s engagement strategy in the Sahel region where complex security challenges and shifting political alliances continue to test traditional regional cooperation frameworks. The incident highlights the importance of proper coordination and communication protocols for military aviation operations across West African airspace.