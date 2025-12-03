Burkina Faso Reiterates Firm Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity, Welcomes Security Council’s Resolution 2797

Burkina Faso reiterated Tuesday its firm and unwavering support for the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Morocco, while welcoming the adoption by the UN Security Council of historic Resolution 2797, which enshrines, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by the Kingdom as a serious, credible, and lasting basis for reaching a solution to the issue of the Moroccan Sahara.

This position was expressed by Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Cooperation and Burkinabe Abroad Karamoko Jean Marie Traore, during his talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita, on the sidelines of their participation in the Conference on African Victims of Terrorism, held on December 2-3 in Rabat.

Traore reaffirmed Burkina Faso’s support for the autonomy initiative presented by Morocco, which he described as the only credible and realistic solution to the dispute.

The Burkinabe foreign minister also welcomed the opening of a Consulate General in Dakhla by Burkina Faso on October 23, 2020.

For his part, Bourita expressed his gratitude to Burkina Faso for this steadfast and unwavering stance.