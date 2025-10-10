Burkina Faso Detains Eight Humanitarian Workers on Espionage Charges

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta has arrested eight humanitarian workers on spying charges, accusing them of providing sensitive security information to foreign powers, a development that has triggered sharp denials from the organization involved and raised concerns among international humanitarian groups.

Security Minister Mahamadou Sana said the eight people arrested worked for the International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO), a Netherlands-based group specializing in humanitarian safety. The detained individuals include three European managers, two French nationals and a Czech, along with a Malian citizen and four Burkinabè, according to official statements from Ouagadougou.

INSO categorically rejected the allegations made regarding its activities in Burkina Faso and said it remains committed to doing everything in its power to secure the safe release of all its colleagues. The organization issued its statement on October 7, the same day the arrests were announced.

INSO provides free safety services to humanitarian NGOs to improve access and save lives, including real-time incident tracking, analytical reports, safety-related data and mapping, crisis management support, staff orientations and training. Founded in 2011, the organization provides daily support to more than 1,000 NGOs operating in 16 of the world’s most insecure countries.

Investigations reportedly found that the organization collected details on military convoy routes, though the full scope of the allegations has not been made public. The charges against the detained workers include espionage, treason, and illicit intelligence gathering, according to government officials.

The arrests come amid heightened security concerns in Burkina Faso, which has faced ongoing challenges from armed groups operating across the Sahel region. President Ibrahim Traore’s military government, which took power in 2022, has pursued what it describes as a sovereignist and anti-imperialist agenda while working to counter insurgent threats.

Burkina Faso’s relationship with international organizations and Western powers has grown increasingly strained under military rule. The country has distanced itself from traditional partners, particularly France, and has aligned more closely with neighboring Mali and Niger through the Alliance of Sahel States.

The detention of humanitarian workers raises questions about the operating environment for international NGOs across the Sahel. Organizations working in conflict zones regularly gather security information to protect their staff, a practice that can sometimes create tensions with government authorities suspicious of foreign activities.

INSO’s work typically involves monitoring security incidents, mapping risk areas, and sharing information with humanitarian organizations to help them operate safely in dangerous environments. The organization emphasizes that its services are designed to support rather than hinder humanitarian operations.

The case has drawn attention from human rights organizations and diplomatic missions. How Burkina Faso proceeds with the investigation and any potential charges could affect the broader humanitarian community’s ability to operate in the country and across the wider Sahel region.

No timeline has been provided for when the detained workers might face formal charges or trial. The Burkinabe government has not released additional details about the specific evidence underlying the espionage allegations.

The Sahel Solidarity Campaign Network, a regional advocacy group, issued a statement supporting Burkina Faso’s right to investigate security concerns while calling the arrests a manifestation of the country’s resolve to protect its sovereignty. The group urged foreign powers to respect the territorial integrity of Sahel nations.

INSO has not provided further comments beyond its initial categorical denial of the allegations. The organization’s headquarters in The Hague has not indicated what legal or diplomatic steps it might pursue to secure the release of its detained staff members.