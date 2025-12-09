Burkina Faso Detains 11 Nigerian Soldiers Following Unauthorised Airspace Entry

Burkina Faso authorities detained 11 Nigerian military personnel and seized a Nigerian Air Force C-130 aircraft on December 8, 2025, after the plane made an emergency landing in Bobo-Dioulasso without prior authorization. The incident has escalated regional tensions between Nigeria and the Alliance of Sahel States, marking the first direct military confrontation since the bloc’s departure from ECOWAS.

The Confederation of Sahel States announced the aircraft was forced to land following an in-flight emergency while operating in Burkinabe airspace. The military transport plane carried two crew members and nine passengers, all Nigerian military personnel en route to Portugal on a ferry mission.

Burkinabe authorities launched an immediate investigation that revealed the aircraft lacked authorization to fly over Burkina Faso’s territory. The Alliance of Sahel States, comprising Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger under military rule, condemned the incident as a violation of airspace sovereignty and described it as an unfriendly act contrary to international aviation regulations.

The Nigerian Air Force responded on December 9 by clarifying that the aircraft diverted to Bobo-Dioulasso due to technical concerns detected shortly after takeoff from Lagos. According to Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, Director of Public Relations and Information, the crew observed a technical concern which necessitated a precautionary landing at the nearest airfield.

Diplomatic sources told PRNigeria that the aircraft received emergency clearance to land and Burkinabe officials initially provided accommodation while engineers worked overnight to repair the plane. However, military authorities issued a counter-order halting the aircraft’s departure just as preparations for takeoff were concluding, transforming what began as a routine emergency landing into a geopolitical incident.

The Alliance of Sahel States issued a stern warning following the detention, announcing that air defense and anti-aircraft systems across the confederation have been placed on maximum alert. The bloc authorized military forces to neutralize any aircraft violating confederal airspace, citing a December 2024 declaration by the College of Heads of State.

The incident occurred amid heightened regional tensions following Nigeria’s military intervention in Benin Republic on December 7, where Nigerian forces helped thwart a coup attempt targeting President Patrice Talon. Under ECOWAS protocols, Nigeria deployed fighter jets and ground troops after receiving formal requests from Beninese authorities to restore constitutional order.

The Alliance of Sahel States withdrew from ECOWAS in January 2025 after prolonged disputes over regional security cooperation and sanctions imposed by the economic bloc. The three military-led governments accused ECOWAS of failing to support their counterterrorism efforts and imposing measures that harmed civilian populations.

Relations between Nigeria and the Alliance of Sahel States have remained strained since the bloc’s departure from ECOWAS. In April 2025, the confederation imposed a 0.5 percent import duty on goods from ECOWAS member states, further complicating regional trade and diplomatic relations.

The Nigerian Air Force stated that its crew members are safe and receiving cordial treatment from Burkinabe authorities. Plans are underway to resume the ferry mission to Portugal once diplomatic negotiations conclude and technical clearances are obtained.

Security analysts view the detention as evidence of deepening fissures in West African security architecture, with ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States emerging as competing power centers. The incident raises questions about airspace control, military interventions and regional influence as both blocs navigate overlapping security interests.

The grounding of the military transport aircraft represents the first known direct confrontation between Alliance of Sahel States forces and Nigerian military personnel since the confederation’s formation. The bloc’s authorization to neutralize unauthorized aircraft has raised concerns about potential forced downings or military clashes if similar incidents occur.

Diplomatic engagements between Nigerian and Burkinabe officials are ongoing, with expectations for a resolution in the coming days. Sources familiar with negotiations indicate Nigeria is approaching the matter with restraint despite viewing the detention as an unnecessary escalation driven by internal Alliance of Sahel States politics rather than legitimate aviation concerns.

The incident highlights weak coordination between regional blocs regarding military flight paths and emergency procedures. Aviation experts note that emergency landings require immediate clearance under international protocols, though overflight authorization typically must be secured in advance for planned military missions.

For Nigeria, the detention complicates its role as a leading security actor in West Africa while balancing obligations under ECOWAS with the reality of an assertive separate Sahel military bloc. The standoff may influence future Nigerian military operations requiring airspace transit through Alliance of Sahel States territory.

Burkina Faso has not publicly disclosed a timeline for releasing the detained personnel or aircraft. The Alliance of Sahel States emphasized that measures have been implemented to guarantee confederal airspace security, sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states.