Bullet Opens Up on Ebony Debt, Occultist Claims and Faith in Candid Interview

Rufftown Records Chief Executive Officer Ricky Nana Agyemang, widely known as Bullet, has revealed that managing the late Ebony Reigns left him financially burdened, and that signing Wendy Shay at a critical moment spared him from a far darker outcome.

Speaking to broadcaster Nana Romeo, Bullet said the investments he poured into developing Ebony’s career had not yet generated returns when she died in a road accident in February 2018, leaving him carrying debts he could not immediately service.

“It is very sad because if Wendy Shay hadn’t shown up at the period in which she did, I would have been in jail, people don’t know. Ask Kobby, ask Gardo how much I owe them,” he said.

The music executive expressed frustration at criticism he has received over the years despite his role in developing artists from obscurity to national prominence. “It is painful that you’ll pick someone’s child from the street and groom the person to reach the height that they reached, and instead of appreciating our effort, they come attacking,” he said.

Bullet also used the interview to address long-running allegations that he is an occultist, accusations that resurfaced following Ebony’s death and intensified again after Wendy Shay survived a separate road accident in 2023. He dismissed the claims as baseless and illogical. “It’s funny how people think I am a cultist. Have you seen an occultist who borrows money?” he said.

He attributed the accusations to his track record of success with artists, arguing that people resort to supernatural explanations when they cannot account for his achievements through conventional reasoning. “People brand me as an occultist because of my achievements with my artistes. They do not understand why I’m not part of them but I have been able to achieve the feat I have achieved,” he added.

On matters of faith, Bullet said his belief in God and in a final judgment shapes how he conducts his life and career. He stated he drew Ebony closer to faith during the years they worked together and that he would recommend God to anyone he meets. He was unequivocal about where he expects to end up after death. “If you hear I’m dead, enjoy because I’m going to heaven. I believe there is judgment after death. I am not an occultist; I work so hard, and it is just a picture people created in their minds,” he said.