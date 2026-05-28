Bullet: Ghana Music Industry Unfair to Female Artistes

Rufftown Records chief executive Bullet has called out what he describes as structural gender bias in Ghana’s music industry, arguing that Wendy Shay’s failure to win Artiste of the Year at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), held on May 9 at the Grand Arena in Accra, exposes a pattern of unequal treatment toward female musicians.

Speaking in a post-awards interview, Bullet said the outcome points to a problem that extends well beyond a single night’s results. “I think Ghanaians are not fair to female artistes,” he said.

The music executive and longtime mentor to Wendy Shay argued that the singer’s nomination alone reflects an extraordinary level of work that should have translated into the industry’s highest honour. He claimed female musicians in Ghana routinely face a higher standard than their male counterparts, arguing that Wendy Shay had to work three times harder than the nominated male artistes just to reach consideration for the top prize.

Bullet added that male artistes can build significant careers on a handful of hit songs, while women must demonstrate sustained consistency before receiving comparable recognition. “The women are suffering to get recognised,” he said.

Wendy Shay entered the night with seven nominations across several categories, including Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year and Best Collaboration. She took home Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year but missed the top prize, which went to Black Sherif for the second time in his career, following his first win in 2023. The Iron Boy hitmaker swept five awards, also claiming Album of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Afropop Song of the Year and Hip Hop Song of the Year.

The conversation around gender recognition for Wendy Shay predates the ceremony. Black Sherif, who ultimately claimed the night’s biggest prize, had publicly expressed discomfort in the buildup to the awards about the singer being absent from top contender conversations. Wendy Shay herself noted before the show that only a small number of female musicians have ever won the coveted title in the award scheme’s history.

Bullet’s remarks now add a senior industry voice to a debate that has continued well beyond awards night, with fans and entertainment figures divided over whether gender plays a measurable role in how Ghana’s music industry assigns its most prestigious individual honour.