Bulldog Calls Stonebwoy Ghana’s Hardest Working Musician

Artiste manager and entertainment pundit Bulldog has declared that Stonebwoy has worked harder than any artiste to emerge from Ghana. He praised the dancehall musician as someone who consistently puts in the work to ensure his career thrives and deserves respect within the industry.

According to Bulldog, no Ghanaian artiste can claim to have worked harder than Stonebwoy since he entered the industry. He urged the musician to ignore online criticism and attacks while focusing on his craft and career achievements.

“You cannot compare talent to start with. Which Ghanaian musician has had better international collaborations and has been able to bring them down to perform on the same stage? Did Daddy Lumba feature any international act? Has Amakye Dede done that, has Kojo Antwi done that?” Bulldog questioned during his commentary.

He continued, “Stonebwoy is overworking; Stonebwoy has overworked, and he will go down in history as one of the people who purposely championed Ghana. I plead with him that he is human and people will say things, but he should ensure that he does not take them to heart and react in ways that may destroy all the work that he has done.”

The remarks come amid ongoing debates about Stonebwoy’s standing in Ghana’s music industry. The reggae and dancehall artist closed 2025 with 217 million Spotify streams, reflecting the strength of his international collaborations and ability to stay authentic while evolving with the times.

In 2025, Stonebwoy embarked on his Up & Runnin6 World Tour, beginning with a North American leg in February. He performed in Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, New York, Worcester and Silver Spring before headlining at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on March 8, where he was joined by fellow Ghanaian artists Fameye and AratheJay.

On May 9, 2025, he headlined the HoodTalk Music Festival: Unity Edition at Independence Square in Accra, an event that aimed to raise 14 million dollars to build five pediatric clinics across Ghana. The concert drew over 15,000 attendees and was broadcast to more than 195 countries.

Previously, Bulldog highlighted Stonebwoy’s impressive international presence during a discussion about top Ghanaian artistes who can draw massive crowds and fill stadiums. He praised Stonebwoy’s extensive media tours across Nigeria, the United States and London, while noting that his distribution deal with Def Jam has contributed to his global reach.

Stonebwoy won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artiste of the Year at the 2015 and 2024 Ghana Music Awards. He is also a recipient of two Billboard plaques and received the Golden Club plaque from Boomplay after surpassing 100 million streams on the platform.

Bulldog’s assessment reinforces ongoing conversations about work ethic and international recognition among Ghanaian musicians as the industry continues expanding its global footprint.