Buipe Market Faces Sanitation Crisis as Traders Lack Toilets

Traders and customers at Buipe Market in the Central Gonja District are resorting to open defecation due to the complete absence of sanitary facilities, raising serious public health concerns about disease transmission in the busy commercial center.

The situation at Buipe Market reflects a nationwide challenge affecting numerous traditional and local markets across Ghana, where the lack of toilets forces traders and customers into unhygienic practices that pose significant health risks. Traders have called on the Central Gonja District Assembly to urgently address the sanitation crisis threatening their livelihoods and wellbeing.

Buipe serves as the district capital and an important commercial hub in the Savannah Region of northern Ghana. The market attracts traders and buyers from surrounding communities, making the absence of basic sanitation facilities particularly problematic given the daily foot traffic through the market.

Open defecation creates multiple public health hazards, including potential outbreaks of cholera, typhoid, diarrhea, and other waterborne diseases. When human waste contaminates water sources or food preparation areas in markets, pathogens can spread rapidly through communities, especially during rainy seasons when waste gets washed into drinking water supplies.

Ghana has struggled with open defecation despite national campaigns aimed at eliminating the practice. Research indicates that approximately 32 percent of the rural Ghanaian population still practices open defecation due to inadequate access to basic sanitation facilities, significantly hindering progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6, which targets universal sanitation access.

The absence of toilet facilities in markets has been identified as a key driver of open defecation across the country. A March 2025 feature by Ghana News Agency highlighted this nationwide problem, noting that the situation creates serious public health hazards as traders and buyers are denied places of convenience.

Markets typically operate during peak business hours when large numbers of people congregate in concentrated spaces. Without accessible toilets, traders who spend entire days at market stalls face impossible choices between leaving their goods unattended or compromising hygiene standards.

District assemblies bear primary responsibility for providing basic infrastructure in markets under their jurisdiction, including sanitation facilities. However, many assemblies struggle with funding constraints that limit their ability to construct and maintain public toilets, especially in rural districts where revenue collection remains challenging.

The Central Gonja District Assembly has not publicly commented on when sanitation facilities might be provided at Buipe Market or whether construction plans exist. This silence leaves traders uncertain about whether relief from the current crisis will materialize and on what timeline.

Some Ghanaian markets have experimented with private sector involvement in sanitation provision, with companies building and operating public toilets on fee-for-use basis. However, this model sometimes excludes the poorest traders who cannot afford regular user fees, creating equity concerns about access to basic dignity.

The sanitation crisis at Buipe Market also affects women disproportionately. Female traders face additional vulnerabilities when forced to seek alternative arrangements due to privacy and safety concerns, particularly in contexts where cultural norms emphasize female modesty.

Environmental contamination from open defecation extends beyond immediate health risks. Human waste pollutes soil and groundwater, affecting agricultural activities and drinking water quality across wider areas. In market settings where food is sold and prepared, this contamination can directly compromise food safety.

Ghana’s goal of eliminating open defecation nationwide appears increasingly distant when urban and peri-urban markets lack basic sanitation infrastructure. While some rural communities have achieved open defecation free status through Community-Led Total Sanitation programs, market environments require different approaches given their transient populations and commercial nature.

Sustainable solutions for Buipe Market would require not just constructing toilets but also establishing maintenance systems ensuring facilities remain functional and hygienic over time. Many public toilets in Ghana fall into disrepair due to inadequate maintenance budgets and unclear responsibility for upkeep.

International organizations including UNICEF have worked with Ghanaian authorities to address open defecation through capacity building and media campaigns highlighting health consequences. However, these awareness efforts prove insufficient when physical infrastructure simply doesn’t exist.

The traders’ appeal to the Central Gonja District Assembly represents a reasonable demand for basic public infrastructure that should accompany any formal market facility. Without action, Buipe Market will continue posing health risks to traders, customers, and surrounding communities while undermining dignity for people simply trying to earn livelihoods.