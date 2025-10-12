Building Together Brings More Respect in Marriage, Entrepreneur Says After 22 Years

Nigerian businesswoman and real estate expert Grace Ofure has shared candid perspectives on marriage, partnership, and the value of building wealth together with a spouse, drawing from her 22 year marital experience.

Speaking during an appearance on the Honest Bunch podcast, the entrepreneur revealed that she has been married for 22 years and did not marry a wealthy man. According to her, what truly matters in a successful marriage is mutual respect and genuine partnership between husband and wife.

“I’ve been married for 22 years. I did not marry a rich man,” Ofure stated. “Young girls, a man that you work with, that you build together with, gives you more respect, whether you like it or not. You already have a standing with that man.”

Her comments challenge the increasingly popular narrative among young Nigerian women that marrying an already established wealthy man guarantees a better marriage outcome. Ofure argued that the process of building wealth together creates a foundation of mutual respect that cannot be replicated when one partner enters the marriage already financially independent.

When podcast host Daddy Freeze countered with the claim that data shows 95 percent of Nigerians who struggle together end up in bitterness, Ofure disagreed, suggesting that many stories about struggling together may not be entirely truthful.

“Because the 95 percent that struggle together, you don’t know if they’re telling you the truth. So many things you hear is a lie. How did you struggle with the man?” she questioned, implying that people often misrepresent their marital histories.

The entrepreneur, who is also known for her philanthropic work, spoke about how respect and self awareness shape marital dynamics. She used an example involving her husband’s quiet personality contrasted with her more outgoing nature.

“My husband is a very quiet person. I’m more of a talking person. You might not even know him. But if Daddy Freeze comes into a place and greets me first, I’ll tell him that’s my husband. You have to greet my husband first. That’s my husband,” she explained, demonstrating the importance she places on publicly respecting her spouse.

Ofure concluded by suggesting that many people who complain about troubled marriages on social media and podcasts don’t always tell the complete story. She questioned whether individuals who claim mistreatment acknowledge their own role in marital problems.

“When a man starts to treat you bad, was it because of your behavior? Would they tell you that on a podcast? What they did?” she asked, pointing to what she sees as selective storytelling in public discussions about marriage.

Her comments touch on a broader cultural conversation happening across Nigeria and the African diaspora about marriage expectations, particularly among younger generations. Social media has amplified voices calling for women to pursue already wealthy men rather than take on what some describe as the burden of building with a partner.

Proponents of marrying established men argue that women should not have to serve as unpaid labor in helping men achieve success, only to potentially be replaced or mistreated once wealth is achieved. They point to numerous public examples of men who abandoned wives who supported them during difficult times.

Ofure’s perspective represents an alternative view that emphasizes the intangible benefits of shared struggle, including deeper mutual respect, stronger partnership bonds, and equal claim to marital success. Her position suggests that the journey of building together creates dynamics that protect marriages in ways financial security alone cannot.

The debate reflects changing attitudes about gender roles, financial independence, and marriage expectations in contemporary Nigerian society. While previous generations often expected women to support men’s ambitions regardless of personal cost, younger women increasingly demand partnerships that recognize their value from the beginning.

Ofure, described as a frontline Nigerian entrepreneur and philanthropist, has publicly celebrated her marriage, including a grand birthday celebration for her husband Ibhakhomu Christopher Onoye in April 2025, suggesting her own marriage embodies the principles she advocates.

The Honest Bunch podcast, which features hosts Nedu, Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Ezinne, has become a popular platform for candid conversations about relationships, marriage, and contemporary social issues affecting Nigerian millennials and Generation Z.

Ofure’s comments are likely to generate discussion on both sides of the marriage debate, with some applauding her emphasis on partnership and mutual respect, while others maintain that women deserve to enter marriages with financially stable men who can provide security from the beginning.

The conversation ultimately reflects the complexity of modern relationships, where traditional expectations clash with contemporary realities, and where personal experiences shape vastly different conclusions about what makes marriages successful and sustainable.