Building Dreams, Inspiring Lives: The Neverland Properties Story

In the heart of Ghana’s vibrant real estate market, one brand stands out for its people-centric approach: Neverland Properties. “Our story is not about buildings, it’s about people,” says a company representative. This philosophy is rooted in the belief that the spaces we live and work in have a profound impact on our lives.

“We believe that great developments are created at the intersection of vision, discipline, and care,” adds a team member. This ethos has guided Neverland Properties since its inception, driving the company to create bold, functional, and inspiring spaces.

From its humble beginnings, Neverland has grown into a forward-thinking real estate development brand, known for its expert guidance, strong partnerships, and results-focused approach. “A home should do more than shelter, a building should do more than function – every space should inspire,” says another team member.

“We are committed to delivering excellence in every project, and our team’s expertise is the backbone of this commitment,” says Mr. Akwasi Asante Ansong, CEO.

Meet the team behind Neverland Properties:

1. Mr. Akwasi Asante Ansong – CEO

2. Esther Delmailda – Director

3. Richard Ansong – Site Engineer

4. Ramzah Manassian – Secretary

“As a site engineer, I ensure that our developments are not just aesthetically pleasing but also structurally sound and sustainable,” says Richard Ansong.

Neverland Properties offers a range of services, including Building Construction, Land Acquisition, Architectural Design, and Project Management.

Contact them at [email protected] or +233548253033, located at Dome Pillar 2, Accra, Ghana.