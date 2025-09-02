Bui Power Authority Records US$64.5m Profit Despite Revenue Drop

The Bui Power Authority nearly doubled its profit target in 2024, posting US$64.5 million in net earnings despite declining revenue and mounting unpaid bills from customers.

The state-owned hydropower producer exceeded its US$33.6 million profit target by 92 percent, even as revenue fell 11.1 percent to US$139.7 million. Reduced water inflows limited electricity generation capacity throughout the year.

Net worth increased 9.2 percent to US$765.2 million from US$700.8 million in 2023. However, receivables climbed 12.3 percent to US$1.2 billion, creating significant operational pressures and liquidity challenges for the authority.

BPA generated 1,352 gigawatt-hours of electricity in 2024, slightly above the planned 1,333 GWh target. The company supplied 1,348 GWh to the National Interconnected Transmission System.

The Bui Hydro Plant accounted for 94.4 percent of total generation, with the Bui Solar PV plant contributing 5.6 percent. The Tsatsadu Micro Hydro Plant provided the remaining output, according to Acting Chief Executive Ing. Kow Eduakwa Sam.

Sam highlighted the authority’s structured maintenance program, which helped achieve a Plant Availability Factor of 93 percent and starting reliability of 99.07 percent. Preventive, corrective, and predictive maintenance activities were systematically implemented to optimize performance.

The authority expanded partnerships with private and public sector entities to advance new energy infrastructure through Engineering, Procurement and Construction-Finance models. These initiatives support national energy objectives while positioning BPA for long-term sustainability.

Board Chairman Ambassador Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo acknowledged operational progress but emphasized liquidity constraints from outstanding debts owed by the Electricity Company of Ghana. These arrears have limited BPA’s ability to purchase spare parts, execute capital projects, and service loans.

Environmental threats including illegal mining, unsustainable farming practices around the Bui reservoir, and recurring bushfires pose additional operational risks during dry seasons.

Deputy Energy Minister Richard Gyan-Mensah revealed that government teams are renegotiating Power Purchase Agreements to ensure affordability while maintaining investor confidence. Future agreements will require competitive procurement under new legislation.

SIGA Deputy Director-General Millicent Atuguba noted fluctuating performance indices between 2021 and 2022, with improvements primarily in financial and economic dimensions. She urged management to prepare for dividend payments by the end of 2025.