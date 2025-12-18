Buhari Was Aware of Public Disappointment, Daughter Reveals at Book Launch

Halima Buhari disclosed Wednesday that her late father, former President Muhammadu Buhari, was fully conscious of criticism directed at his administration and heard voices of disappointed Nigerians during his time in office.

Speaking at the presentation of a book by former Information Minister Alhaji Lai Mohammed on December 17 at Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja, the younger Buhari addressed an audience that included former ministers, ex-governors, traditional rulers and political party leaders. She acknowledged that Nigerians who had placed tremendous hope in Buhari’s capacity to address insecurity and economic challenges felt let down by his performance during his two terms from 2015 to 2023.

The book launch was scheduled to coincide with what would have been Buhari’s 83rd birthday. The former president died on July 13, 2025 at a London hospital following a prolonged illness. He was 82 years old at the time of his death and was buried two days later in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State.

The revelation offers rare insight into the private struggles of Nigeria’s former leader, who left office in May 2023 amid mixed public sentiment about his presidency. Halima painted a portrait of a man burdened by the weight of national expectations and the constraints of political reality in Africa’s most populous nation.

She described the gap between idealism and reality her father confronted while governing Nigeria. According to her account, behind public appearances was a human being who experienced fatigue, determination and frustration while remaining acutely aware his decisions affected millions of citizens.

Halima recalled seeing aspects of her father invisible to television cameras and print media. She witnessed a man who listened intently, worried about ordinary people’s security, and struggled with the distance between campaign promises and achievable outcomes. At home, the president was simply known as Baba, she said.

Leadership in a complex country like Nigeria involves trade-offs, compromises and frequently imperfect choices, Halima explained. Her father understood that many Nigerians believed more could have been accomplished. He heard voices of those who were disappointed alongside gratitude from those who felt their lives had improved.

The speech came during a period when Nigerians continue debating Buhari’s legacy across social media, traditional outlets and political circles. His administration faced sustained criticism over persistent insecurity in northern regions, inflation rates that eroded purchasing power, and controversial policies including the 2023 currency redesign that caused widespread cash shortages.

Halima emphasized their presence at the event was not meant to rewrite history or impose a single interpretation of her father’s years in office. She acknowledged Nigerians would continue assessing his legacy in their vibrant democracy through books that praise, criticize or document his administration.

The book by Lai Mohammed, titled Headlines and Soundbites: Media Moments That Defined an Administration, spans 584 pages and chronicles his record as Nigeria’s longest serving Minister of Information and Culture. Mohammed served throughout Buhari’s entire tenure from 2015 to 2023, defending administration policies and confronting media criticism during his ministerial service.

According to reports, Mohammed explained he originally planned to launch the book on his own birthday, December 6, but moved the date to honor Buhari. He began writing in June 2025 and never imagined the former president would not be alive to see the publication.

When asked whether the book defended Buhari’s legacy, Mohammed stated the truth needs no defense, citing the administration’s Scorecard series and legacy portal as evidence. Book reviewer Segun Adeniyi, former Presidential Spokesperson and ThisDay Editorial Board Chairman, described the work as a pivotal insider account of the Buhari years, blending history and policy justification.

However, Adeniyi challenged Mohammed’s account of the October 2020 EndSARS protests, particularly the chapter titled A Massacre Without Bodies, which argues against reports of deaths at Lekki Tollgate. Adeniyi noted the framing ignores grief of families who lost loved ones during those protests.

Buhari’s presidency began in 2015 with enormous public goodwill following his historic election victory over incumbent Goodluck Jonathan, marking the first time an opposition candidate defeated a sitting president in Nigeria’s modern democratic era. His anti-corruption stance and military background raised expectations he would tackle Nigeria’s security and governance challenges.

However, his tenure saw continued Boko Haram attacks, the rise of the Islamic State West Africa Province faction, armed banditry in the northwest, economic recession in 2016, and double-digit inflation rates. The country suffered its first recession in decades during his administration.

During his presidency, Buhari spent more than seven months on medical leave in London, sparking domestic criticism about transparency. In 2017, following one of his longest absences, he was reportedly diagnosed with amnesia linked to an unspecified condition. He later stated he had never been so ill in his life.

The former president’s health problems continued after leaving office. He traveled to London in the weeks before his death for medical treatment at a British hospital. His body was returned to Nigeria on July 15, 2025 on a presidential aircraft and buried the same day in accordance with Islamic principles.

President Bola Tinubu declared seven days of national mourning following Buhari’s death, with flags flown at half mast. Vice President Kashim Shettima traveled to London to accompany the body back to Nigeria. The burial was attended by current and former heads of state from Guinea-Bissau and Niger, along with thousands of supporters who climbed trees and chanted to bid farewell.

Traditional rulers and political figures who attended Wednesday’s book presentation in Abuja heard Halima describe leadership challenges that extend beyond public perception. Her remarks suggested her father grappled privately with limitations and criticism while maintaining his public duties as head of state.

The event marks one of several recent assessments examining the Buhari administration’s record and its place in Nigerian political history. As the country moves forward under current leadership, evaluations of previous administrations help inform public understanding of governance challenges and democratic accountability in Africa’s largest economy.