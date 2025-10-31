Buffer Stock CEO Remains in Custody Despite Court Bail

Former National Food Buffer Stock Company Chief Executive Hanan Abdul-Wahab and his wife remain behind bars despite an Accra High Court granting them bail Thursday, as they struggle to meet stringent bail conditions totaling GH¢150 million.

The couple, who pleaded not guilty to multiple charges of financial impropriety, face what observers describe as challenging requirements that could keep them in custody for days or potentially weeks longer.

Abdul-Wahab was granted GH¢100 million bail with six sureties, four of whom must be justified with landed property, while his wife Faiza Seidu Wuni received GH¢50 million bail with four sureties, three to be justified.

The couple faces 24 counts including stealing, defrauding by false pretences, intentional dissipation of public funds, money laundering, and using public office for profit. Both maintained their innocence when they appeared before Justice Audrey Kocuvi-Tay at the Accra High Court.

Prosecutors allege Abdul-Wahab stole and caused financial loss exceeding GH¢60 million to the state, funds meant for purchasing and supplying foodstuffs under the Free Senior High School programme. His wife allegedly used her business, Fa-Hausa Ventures, to launder the stolen funds.

Investigators claim they found GH¢161,459,987.27 in Fa-Hausa Ventures’ account, which the couple allegedly invested in financial instruments and securities for personal gain.

The prosecution’s case reveals an elaborate scheme involving Richard Sam-Asante, NAFCO’s Finance Director who’s currently on the run. Authorities allege Abdul-Wahab and Sam-Asante, as signatories to NAFCO’s account, caused GH¢50,879,210 in financial loss by transferring GH¢69,616,226.29 to Sawtina Enterprise, a company linked to James Tieku-Apawu, a Regional Manager at NAFCO.

While Sawtina Enterprise was supposed to buy and supply foodstuff to NAFCO, only 20 percent of the money was actually used for genuine supplies, with Abdul-Wahab allegedly receiving more than GH¢50 million directly.

Defense counsel Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, himself a former Deputy Attorney-General, argued his clients deserve bail under constitutional protections. He cited Article 19(2)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, stating that a person charged with a criminal offense is innocent until proven guilty.

Kpemka told the court his clients were family persons with young children who had fully cooperated with investigative bodies since their arrest, stressing they had never failed to avail themselves to the Economic and Organised Crime Office.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr Justice Srem-Sai didn’t oppose the bail application but urged the court to consider the gravity of the offenses, reflecting the state’s concern about the massive sums allegedly stolen from public coffers meant for schoolchildren’s meals.

The court ordered all sureties to deposit copies of their Ghana Cards with the Court Registry and update the court on any address changes. Abdul-Wahab has also been placed on a stop-list at all entry and exit points in the country, preventing any attempt to leave Ghana.

The case isn’t Abdul-Wahab’s first brush with authorities. In June 2025, he was arrested alongside his wife over similar allegations and spent two weeks in EOCO custody before being released in early July after meeting bail conditions, though those earlier bail terms sparked controversy.

The New Patriotic Party and Minority in Parliament heavily criticized previous bail terms as punitive and excessive, with concerns about using harsh conditions as a backdoor detention strategy.

Adding complexity to the current case, investigators have revealed that documents previously used by sureties to secure police enquiry bail were allegedly forged, a matter now adding scrutiny to the accused persons’ actions.

The case has been adjourned to November 27, 2025, when disclosures are expected to be filed and a Case Management Conference will be held. Until then, Abdul-Wahab and his wife remain in custody, their freedom contingent on assembling the required sureties and meeting the court’s strict conditions.

The prosecution against Abdul-Wahab forms part of broader efforts to address alleged financial breaches at NAFCO, with authorities determined to recover funds meant to feed students under one of Ghana’s flagship education programmes.