Buah Tells Investors Ghana Won’t Nationalise Mines

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah moved to calm investor nerves at the opening of the 19th West African Mining and Power Expo (WAMPEX) in Accra on Wednesday, offering a direct assurance that Ghana has no policy to nationalise its mining sector despite growing anxieties about the direction of the government’s resource agenda.

“To our partners and our investors, I wish to reaffirm that Ghana remains committed to providing a stable, predictable, fiscal and legal certainty, and transparent environment for investors,” Buah told delegates. “So, forget about all the noise you’re hearing.”

The reassurance addressed a specific and current concern. Ghana assumed operational control of the Gold Fields Damang Mine on April 18, 2026, after rejecting the South African miner’s lease renewal application, and had also taken over Adamus Resources. The Ghana Chamber of Mines had warned that lease revocations and renewal uncertainty risk creating the impression that security of tenure in Ghana is under threat.

Despite the tougher regulatory stance, the minister told Reuters the government’s objective is to work with mining partners that contribute skills, expertise and opportunities for Ghanaian participation throughout the value chain, and that future lease renewals will be assessed on their economic contribution rather than on ownership considerations alone.

At WAMPEX, Buah went further, articulating a broader industrial ambition. He said Ghana intends to shift from a resource-extraction economy to one that measures success by how mining supports industrialisation, creates jobs and improves lives within a strong environmental and social framework. He highlighted lithium as a case in point, arguing that any serious conversation about the mineral must include the production of batteries on Ghanaian soil.

West Africa’s mining sector is currently valued at USD 52.3 billion and projected to reach USD 89.1 billion by 2033, according to figures cited at WAMPEX.

Ghana Chamber of Mines Chief Executive Officer Dr Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey echoed the minister’s value-addition agenda, arguing that mining and energy must be treated as one integrated investment ecosystem. He pointed to reforms including the Critical Minerals Strategy, the GoldBod initiative, and the Bank of Ghana’s Domestic Gold Purchase Programme as signals of a sector being deliberately repositioned within global supply chains.

WAMPEX 2026 is expected to draw more than 6,000 visitors, 250 exhibitors and participants from over 20 countries, including seven nations participating in the exhibition for the first time.