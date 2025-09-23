Buah Deploys Trained Security to 50 Galamsey Flashpoints

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has launched a comprehensive security operation targeting illegal miners across the country, with thousands of personnel undergoing specialized training for deployment to over 50 galamsey flashpoints.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, in collaboration with security agencies, is training more personnel to be combat ready for the anti-illegal mining fight, representing the most ambitious enforcement effort since President John Dramani Mahama assumed office.

The minister’s warning to illegal miners comes as trained personnel will professionally handle the menace and be able to deter, halt, discourage and arrest perpetrators. The deployment follows intensive stakeholder briefings involving the Forestry Commission, Minerals Commission, Lands Commission, and other regulatory bodies.

Under the auspices of the National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS), the security personnel will be stationed permanently at mining hotspots on a rotation basis to prevent familiarization with local operators. This strategy addresses longstanding concerns about corruption and collusion between enforcement officers and illegal miners.

The aggressive enforcement approach follows recent high-level inspection of the Ankobra River led by Buah, which discovered widespread devastation including cocoa farms converted into illegal mining hubs and makeshift buildings in a galamsey hub called Chinese town.

Buah has already initiated legal proceedings to repeal Legislative Instrument (L.I.) 2462, complementing President Mahama’s directive prohibiting new mining license issuances since taking office in January 2025. The minister’s letter to the Attorney General seeks to strengthen the legal framework governing mining operations.

The deployment comes amid alarming revelations about the scale of environmental destruction. Over nine out of 44 forest reserves have been completely taken over by illegal mining operations, with the Forestry Commission no longer having access to these protected areas.

Recent NAIMOS operations demonstrate the severity of the crisis. A major operation carried out on September 17, 2025, by NAIMOS in collaboration with the 4th Infantry Battalion dealt a significant blow to illegal mining operations in Atwima Mponua.

The minister’s enforcement strategy aligns with President Mahama’s position of supporting responsible small-scale mining while strongly opposing illegal and irresponsible operations in water bodies and forest reserves. This distinction aims to balance economic opportunities with environmental protection.

Digital surveillance technology complements the physical deployment, with more than 191 excavators currently being monitored under a new centralized digital tracking system to prevent unauthorized equipment movement.

Buah has also engaged traditional leaders in the anti-galamsey campaign, calling on chiefs and queen mothers in the Western Region to lead community-level resistance against illegal mining activities. This approach recognizes the crucial role of traditional authority in resource governance.

The minister’s comprehensive strategy includes both enforcement and policy reforms. His criticism of the previous administration’s Community Mining Initiative as lacking transparency demonstrates commitment to developing more effective regulatory frameworks.

However, the operation faces significant challenges. NAIMOS has previously arrested four military personnel for conducting illegal raids, highlighting corruption within enforcement ranks that the rotation system aims to address.

The permanent deployment represents a shift from previous temporary operations that allowed illegal miners to resume activities after security withdrawals. The rotation system ensures continuous presence while preventing the development of corrupt relationships between officers and mining operators.

Environmental advocates have welcomed the enhanced enforcement approach as mining activities continue threatening Ghana’s water bodies and forest ecosystems. The timing coincides with ongoing #StopGalamsey protests demanding immediate government action.

The success of Buah’s security deployment will depend on sustained political commitment, adequate funding, and effective coordination between multiple agencies involved in the anti-galamsey campaign. The minister’s promise of additional plans suggests further enforcement measures are being developed.

As Ghana grapples with balancing economic development and environmental protection, the effectiveness of this security operation could determine the country’s success in controlling illegal mining while preserving natural resources for future generations.