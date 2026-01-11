BUA Chairman Pledges US$500k to Super Eagles for AFCON Semifinal Victory

Nigerian billionaire Abdul Samad Rabiu has announced substantial cash incentives for the Super Eagles ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semifinal clash against Morocco, pledging 500,000 dollars if they secure a place in the final.

The Chairman and Founder of BUA Group made the pledge on Saturday following Nigeria’s commanding 2 to 0 victory over Algeria in the quarterfinals at the Grand Stade de Marrakech. In a statement shared on his social media accounts, Rabiu congratulated the team for what he described as a performance that lifted the spirit of the nation.

“Congratulations to our Super Eagles players on a brilliant victory against Algeria! You have lifted the spirit of the nation, and we proudly cheer you on as you prepare for the semi-finals,” Rabiu wrote.

The business magnate outlined a comprehensive reward structure tied to performance in the remaining stages of the tournament. Beyond the 500,000 dollar semifinal win bonus, Rabiu pledged an additional 50,000 dollars for every goal scored during the semifinal encounter against the tournament hosts.

“To encourage you, I pledge USD $500,000 to the players upon winning the semi-final, with an additional USD $50,000 for every goal scored,” he stated.

The incentive package escalates significantly should Nigeria advance to claim the continental crown. Rabiu promised a whopping 1,000,000 dollars if the Super Eagles win the AFCON trophy, along with an extra 100,000 dollars for each goal scored in the final match.

“Should you go on to win the final, I further pledge USD $1,000,000, plus USD $100,000 for each goal scored in the final,” he added.

Rabiu concluded his message with patriotic encouragement: “Wishing you continued success as you carry Nigeria forward. Keep making Nigeria proud. Proudly Nigerian.”

The pledge comes at a crucial juncture for Nigeria’s AFCON campaign. Goals from star striker Victor Osimhen and forward Akor Adams sealed Saturday’s triumph over Algeria, extending Nigeria’s strong run at the Morocco hosted tournament and reinforcing growing belief that the team possesses the quality and depth to challenge for a fourth continental title.

Osimhen opened the scoring in the 47th minute with a trademark powerful header past Algerian goalkeeper Lucas Zidane following a cross from Bruno Onyemaechi. Adams doubled the advantage later in the match to ensure Nigeria’s progression to the semifinals for the 16th time in their AFCON history.

The victory was widely praised as one of Nigeria’s most assured performances of the tournament, with the team displaying tactical discipline, attacking confidence and intensity against a traditionally tough North African opponent. Algeria, featuring Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, struggled to break down Nigeria’s organized defense throughout the contest.

Nigeria will face host nation Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat. Morocco advanced to the last four after defeating Cameroon in their quarterfinal encounter, setting up what promises to be a highly charged atmosphere with the home crowd firmly behind the Atlas Lions.

The semifinal clash represents a significant test for the Super Eagles, who must overcome both a quality Moroccan side and the partisan support that comes with playing the tournament hosts. However, Rabiu’s financial pledge adds extra motivation to a squad already determined to bring continental glory back to Nigeria.

Abdul Samad Rabiu ranks among Nigeria’s wealthiest industrialists, with major business interests spanning cement production, sugar refining, food processing and infrastructure development through the BUA Group. The conglomerate operates across multiple African countries and has become one of the continent’s leading manufacturing and infrastructure companies.

Rabiu’s pledge follows a tradition of Nigerian business leaders and philanthropists offering financial incentives to the national team during major tournaments. Such gestures are widely viewed as expressions of patriotic support and encouragement for athletes representing the country on the international stage.

Beyond the financial rewards, the announcement reflects the renewed excitement surrounding Nigerian football as the Super Eagles push for their first AFCON title since lifting the trophy in 2013. The team’s strong showing in Morocco has reignited hope among millions of supporters both at home and in the diaspora.

Head coach Eric Chelle has guided Nigeria through the group stages and knockout rounds with impressive tactical organization and attacking fluidity. The team’s depth has allowed them to rotate players while maintaining high performance levels throughout the tournament.

However, the path to glory remains challenging. Morocco enters the semifinal with home advantage and their own ambitions of winning a first AFCON title since 1976. The Atlas Lions have impressed throughout the tournament and will be eager to capitalize on the energy of their home supporters.

Should Nigeria overcome Morocco and reach the final, they would face either Senegal or Egypt, who meet in the other semifinal fixture. Senegal defeated Mali 1 to 0 to secure their place in the last four, while Egypt knocked out defending champions Ivory Coast in a thrilling encounter.

The winner of the 2025 AFCON will be crowned on Sunday, January 19, 2026, at the Grand Stade de Marrakech, the same venue where Nigeria dispatched Algeria in the quarterfinals.

For the Super Eagles, Rabiu’s pledge represents both recognition of their achievements thus far and a challenge to complete the job. With potentially 1.1 million dollars or more on the line depending on goals scored, plus the prestige of continental championship glory, motivation should not be lacking as Nigeria prepares for their biggest matches of the tournament.

As the squad trains and finalizes tactics ahead of Wednesday’s showdown, they do so knowing that an entire nation stands behind them, along with tangible rewards for success from one of Nigeria’s most prominent business leaders.