Bryhim Sings Reflects on Life’s Struggles & Blessings in New Single ‘99′

Nigerian-Ghanaian artist Bryhim Sings delivers a soul-stirring blend of Afrobeats and inspirational lyricism in his latest single, “99”. The track, anchored by pulsating rhythms and raw, emotive vocals, explores the duality of hustle and gratitude—celebrating blessings while acknowledging the grind behind them.

99″ balances Afropop bounce with introspective depth. The percussion-driven beat and Bryhim’s melodic flow make it equally suited for clubs and reflective playlists.

Bryhim’s multicultural roots (Nigeria, Ghana, Togo) shine through in “99”, offering a sound that’s both locally rooted and globally relatable. It’s a testament to his growth since winning Fast Rising Talent (Ghana Youth Entertainments Awards, 2020).