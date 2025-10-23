Bryan Acheampong Denies Using Fertilizer Distribution for Politics

Former Food and Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong has dismissed allegations that fertilizer distribution under the Planting for Food and Jobs 2.0 programme was used for political advantage ahead of the 2024 elections, describing it as a data-driven drought relief intervention.

In a statement issued by his campaign communications directorate, Acheampong, who is seeking the New Patriotic Party presidential nomination, stressed that all activities were managed through official Ministry of Food and Agriculture structures with no involvement of partisan channels.

Acheampong explained that Ghana faced one of its most severe droughts in 2023, prompting a national relief programme under PFJ 2.0 to support affected farmers. “This was not a campaign tool but a data-driven intervention designed to protect livelihoods and stabilize food production,” he stated in the statement. The relief programme reached over 225 districts, distributing more than 2.1 million bags of fertilizer along with maize seeds and logistical support to verified beneficiaries.

Addressing reports of letters dated November 27, 2024 that suggested possible political distribution, Acheampong said the correspondence was operational in nature and intended to address logistical bottlenecks raised by local authorities. He noted that some deliveries coincided with the election period due to procurement delays, describing the timing as incidental rather than strategic.

The Ministry acted following consultations with the World Bank and approved suppliers, initiating deliveries in October to ensure timely support before the planting season, according to the statement. Acheampong’s team highlighted the introduction of a zero-interest input credit system under PFJ 2.0, replacing the previous subsidy model criticized for leakages and smuggling. The new system ensures full traceability and accountability, with over 200,000 farmers already benefiting.

Campaign spokesperson Eric Twum said Acheampong built systems based on documentation rather than speculation, positioning him as a candidate focused on governance integrity rather than political expediency.