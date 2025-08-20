Brussels Set to Host Show Jumping’s Season Finale

The world’s top equestrian athletes are preparing for the final showdown of the Rolex Series.

The Brussels Stephex Masters, running from August 27 to 31, will bring together elite riders and horses for one of the sport’s most anticipated events.

This five-day competition culminates in Sunday’s Rolex Grand Prix presented by Audi, where only 50 horse-and-rider combinations will earn the right to compete. Qualification begins Thursday through a series of demanding preliminary rounds, ensuring only the best reach the final.

The event will showcase both established champions and rising stars. Belgium’s team arrives fresh from their European Championship victory, while young talents like France’s Nina Mallevaey and Mexico’s Carlos Hank Guerreiro bring new energy to the arena. British Olympians Scott Brash and Ben Maher add their considerable experience to the field.

Local favorite Emilie Conter represents Belgium’s promising new generation. The 25-year-old rider, ranked fourth globally in the under-25 category, hopes to deliver a breakthrough performance before her home crowd. She plans to compete with her top mare, Portobella Van De Fruitkorf, who jumped clear in last year’s Grand Prix.

The courses will be designed by Grégory Bodo, known for his technical precision at events including the Paris Olympics. His challenging yet fair tracks will test the harmony between horse and rider that defines top-level show jumping.

As the Rolex Series concludes its 2025 season, all eyes turn to Brussels where legends and newcomers alike will compete for one of the sport’s most prestigious titles.