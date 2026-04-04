Broll Property Group Launches Dedicated Hospitality Advisory Division

Broll Property Group, one of Africa’s leading commercial real estate services firms with a presence in Ghana and more than 17 countries across the continent, has launched a dedicated hospitality service line, marking a significant strategic shift as the firm moves to capture growing investor and developer demand in what it describes as an evolving and increasingly complex asset class.

The new division, named Broll Hospitality, will be led by Wayne Godwin, a widely respected figure in African real estate and hospitality with nearly two decades of experience and project exposure across more than 43 African countries. His prior roles include senior positions at JLL Africa, where he headed the hotels and hospitality group for the continent.

Malcolm Horne, Group Chief Executive Officer of Broll Property Group, said the move into hospitality is the result of deliberate, long-term strategic thinking rather than opportunism. “The easiest thing in business is to announce growth,” he said. “The hardest thing is to deliver it with excellence.” Horne described Broll’s entry into hospitality as a natural extension of client needs, built on the operational backbone the group has developed across property management, occupier services, and facilities management.

“We are not expanding for appearance’s sake,” Horne said. “If we can’t add real value, we don’t want to do it.”

Godwin frames the launch against a backdrop of structural transformation across Africa’s hospitality sector. “We are seeing the asset class evolve globally. Hospitality in Africa is no longer defined by traditional hotel models. Instead, it has evolved into a diverse ecosystem spanning extended-stay products, branded residences, resorts, lodges, and lifestyle-driven developments,” he said.

He cautioned that investors who evaluate hospitality assets purely on room count are missing the broader picture. Today’s leading hospitality properties generate significant revenue from food and beverage, wellness, co-working, conferencing, and entertainment, and function as urban economic anchors rather than standalone accommodation providers.

Broll Hospitality is structured as a full-service advisory platform covering the entire investment lifecycle, including market entry strategy and feasibility studies, development and project management, operator selection and contract negotiation, asset management, valuation, and capital market strategy and investment sales.

A central component of the strategy is Broll’s affiliation with Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world’s largest real estate services firms, which positions the group to connect international capital with hospitality opportunities across Africa.

Horne was clear that the group’s pan-African experience is a core differentiator in a market that resists uniform approaches. “Africa presents enormous hospitality opportunity, but success here requires understanding the realities of each market, not applying a global template,” he said.

Africa’s hotel development pipeline reached a record 123,846 rooms across 675 hotels and resorts in 2026, an 18.6 percent increase over the previous year, according to the latest Hotel Chain Development Pipelines in Africa report by W Hospitality Group. Egypt and Morocco together account for more than 45 percent of Africa’s total hotel rooms under development, while East Africa is rapidly emerging as the continent’s most active hotel construction zone.

For Broll, the timing of the launch is intended to meet a market at a point of transition, as private capital owners who have driven much of the sector’s growth over the past two decades begin looking for structured exit options, and institutional investors increasingly seek specialist advisory support to unlock liquidity.