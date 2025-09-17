Broadcaster Questions MP’s Ethics Over Parliament’s GH₵400K Allocation

Television host Paul Adom-Otchere has challenged North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa’s consistency on anti-corruption advocacy, questioning why the legislator would accept Parliament’s controversial GHC400,000 GetFund allocation per MP approved in March 2025.

The Good Evening Ghana host’s televised critique Tuesday evening highlights growing tensions over Parliament’s decision to allocate GHC250,000 to each MP for constituency education projects plus an additional GHC150,000 for project monitoring through the Ghana Education Trust Fund.

Adom-Otchere specifically targeted Ablakwa, who has built a reputation exposing alleged government corruption, suggesting the MP should demonstrate integrity by rejecting the allocation in Parliament rather than benefiting from what critics call questionable resource distribution.

The broadcaster’s intervention comes amid sustained public criticism of the GetFund allocation, which former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo described as “looting in disguise” while questioning existing monitoring mechanisms within GetFund, District Assemblies, and the Education Ministry.

Africa Education Watch condemned the GHC350,000 total allocation per MP as inappropriate use of education resources, joining broader civil society concerns about Parliament’s unilateral approval of funds during Ghana’s fiscal constraints.

The controversy reflects deeper questions about parliamentary accountability, with some MPs defending the allocation as inadequate for constituency demands while critics argue it represents misplaced priorities amid economic challenges affecting ordinary Ghanaians.

Adom-Otchere’s challenge specifically references Ablakwa’s previous corruption allegations against officials like Bryan Acheampong, which led to investigations and deal cancellations, suggesting the MP should apply similar standards to parliamentary resource allocation.

The broadcaster positioned Ablakwa’s situation within broader concerns about the National Democratic Congress’s credibility as an alternative to previous administration practices they criticized, questioning whether similar patterns are emerging under current leadership.

Parliament’s March 29, 2025 approval of the GetFund allocation generated immediate controversy, with some MPs like Binduri’s Issifu Mahmoud defending the amount as “woefully inadequate” for constituency needs while civil society organizations questioned the allocation’s necessity.

The total GHC400,000 per MP allocation occurs as government uncaps GetFund resources to finance Free Senior High School education, raising questions about resource prioritization between direct education funding and parliamentary constituency projects.

Public discourse around the allocation intensified after Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa criticized MPs for approving monitoring fees equivalent to three-quarters of actual project allocations, highlighting perceived imbalances in resource distribution.

The controversy underscores ongoing tensions between parliamentary privilege and public accountability, particularly regarding MPs’ roles in education project oversight versus existing institutional monitoring mechanisms already established within government structures.

Adom-Otchere’s challenge to Ablakwa represents broader debates about political consistency, with public figures facing scrutiny over alignment between advocacy positions and personal benefit from contested government decisions.

The GetFund allocation debate continues generating public discussion about appropriate use of education resources, parliamentary accountability, and the balance between constituency service and fiscal responsibility during challenging economic periods.