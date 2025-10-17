Britney Spears Responds to Claims in Ex-Husband’s New Memoir

Britney Spears has publicly addressed allegations made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, in his forthcoming memoir. The singer shared a lengthy statement on social media, calling the claims “attacks” and questioning his motives.

Federline’s book, “You Thought You Knew,” contains several serious personal accusations about Spears’ past behavior. In her response, the pop icon expressed emotional distress over the publication.

“They profit off my pain,” Spears wrote in her post, which has since been widely circulated online. She described feeling isolated and hurt by the situation, but also outlined her personal path toward healing.

Spears mentioned purchasing a miniature greenhouse and focusing on gardening as a therapeutic outlet. She also revealed future plans, including potential acting roles and starting a podcast, signaling a desire to move her public narrative in a new direction.

The public exchange highlights the ongoing media scrutiny surrounding the singer’s personal life years after the termination of her conservatorship.