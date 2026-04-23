British Woman Travels to Swiss Clinic to Die Despite No Illness

A physically healthy British woman has travelled to Switzerland to end her life at an assisted dying clinic, in a case that has reignited the debate over who should be permitted access to such services as the United Kingdom prepares to hold what may be a final parliamentary vote on its own assisted dying legislation on Friday.

Wendy Duffy, 56, a former care worker from the West Midlands, arrived in Switzerland on Wednesday after spending more than a year planning the trip to Pegasos, a Swiss assisted dying organisation. She is not terminally ill. She has been assessed by Pegasos’s panel of psychiatrists and medical experts, who concluded that her suffering met the organisation’s criteria and that she retains full mental capacity.

Duffy lost her only child, Marcus, 23, four years ago after he choked on a tomato that became lodged in his windpipe. Despite years of therapy and antidepressants, she said she has been unable to come to terms with his death.

Pegasos confirmed that she was deemed to have full mental capacity during her final psychiatric assessment. Ruedi Habegger, the founder of Pegasos, said he met Duffy at her hotel and was confident the organisation was acting appropriately in her case.

Pegasos operates under Swiss law, which does not require a person to be terminally ill to access assisted dying, but which does require evidence of mental competence and a rigorous evaluation process involving written applications, medical records, and multiple face-to-face psychiatric assessments. The process is designed to establish that the applicant has not been pushed toward the decision by external pressure.

The case is controversial because Duffy’s suffering is psychological and grief-related rather than rooted in a terminal physical condition. She travelled to the clinic alone, as under United Kingdom law any family member who accompanied her could face prosecution.

Duffy’s trip comes as the United Kingdom’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill reaches what is expected to be its final day of debate in the House of Lords on Friday, 24 April. The bill, which would give terminally ill adults with six months or less to live the legal option of an assisted death, has the backing of nearly eight in ten members of the public and received more than 200 hours of parliamentary scrutiny since its introduction in 2024. It is expected to run out of time and fall at the end of the current parliamentary session due to what supporters describe as deliberate obstruction by a small number of peers.

Supporters of the bill say it will fail officially when Parliament is prorogued, with attention then turning to its reintroduction in the new session expected in May.

Duffy’s case highlights the gap between what the UK bill would permit, restricted to terminally ill adults and what is available under the less stringent rules of some Swiss clinics. It is a distinction that has drawn both attention and criticism from disability rights groups and medical ethicists, who argue that expanding access beyond terminal illness risks placing vulnerable people in harm’s way.

If you or someone you know is struggling, the Samaritans helpline is available 24 hours a day on 116 123 (UK and Ireland).