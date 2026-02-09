British Woman Jailed for Life After Murdering Partner in Hotel Attack

A British woman has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 15 years after being convicted of murdering her partner in a brutal two-hour assault at a hotel in Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, highlighting the often overlooked issue of domestic violence against men.

Polly Murphy, 42, of Hornsey Lane Gardens in Highgate, London, was sentenced on Wednesday at Chelmsford Crown Court after being found guilty on January 13, 2026, of murdering James Self, a 47-year-old artist and copywriter. The fatal attack occurred on November 8, 2023, at the Smugglers Cove hotel in Hartley Brook Road during a birthday weekend trip Murphy had arranged.

Murphy punched, kicked and stamped on Self over two hours, leaving him with eight fractured ribs, serious internal injuries, and bruising covering his entire body. Closed-circuit television footage captured her casually walking away from the hotel with her luggage, leaving Self motionless inside the room. She waited 18 hours before calling emergency services, telling ambulance operators he might have broken a leg.

When paramedics arrived and found blood covering the walls, floor, ceilings and bedding, they asked if there had been a fight. Self replied that there had been no fight, stating Murphy had been hitting him, it was one-sided, and he did not retaliate. Self was transported to hospital where he died six weeks later on December 21, 2023, after slipping into a coma.

Detective Anthony Kopf of the Essex and Kent Serious Crime Directorate, the investigating officer, confirmed that police recovered approximately 20,000 text messages documenting a sustained campaign of psychological and physical abuse Murphy inflicted on Self. The messages painted a picture of a doting boyfriend whose love was met with poisonous manipulation and threats.

In one text message exchange from October 2023, just one month before the fatal attack, Murphy warned Self that she would hunt him down and kill him if she ever saw him again. Judge Christopher Morgan, sentencing Murphy, noted that she took offence to Self calling her his girlfriend, becoming erratic, volatile and threatening. Around October 7, 2023, she threw a phone at his head, causing a black eye.

Self’s mother, Ashe Smith, 80, an artist and mural painter from Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, revealed that her son bore the stigma of being a victim of domestic abuse and was ashamed to ask for help. She disclosed that Murphy had confiscated Self’s phone weeks before the fatal attack, only returning it by throwing it in his face minus the SIM card, leaving him with a gash over his eye.

Smith told Mirror UK that she has realized female on male domestic abuse is far more common than people think, noting that men find it extremely difficult to speak up due to embarrassment and humiliation. She urged male victims to come forward, emphasizing there is no shame in seeking help.

Court proceedings revealed that Murphy manipulated Self by forcing him to adopt a vegan diet and using his problem with alcohol to control him. Part of her coercive control included denying they were in a relationship. She isolated him from family and friends, with Self’s messages to his mother becoming less frequent as the abuse intensified.

Despite the violence, Self showed nothing but love until his final breath. As he lay in hospital, the devastated copywriter begged police not to pursue Murphy for the attack, saying he supposed she was his ex-girlfriend now. Days before his death, he sent messages to his mother expressing his desire to fix things and make sure Murphy was okay.

Murphy, who had a previous 2009 conviction for assault causing actual bodily harm to a former partner, refused to answer questions when arrested or explain how Self sustained his injuries, responding with no comment to every police question. The trial at Chelmsford Crown Court began in November 2025 and lasted nearly two months, with delays caused by multiple changes in legal representation.

Self, whose creative work took him across the globe and was published in Time Out magazine, first met Murphy when she was 16 and he worked designing window displays at high-end London stores Harrods and Liberty with her mother. They reconnected and began a romantic relationship in April 2023 after attending a friend’s memorial service.

Judge Morgan acknowledged the profound grief of Self’s family, stating the pain is visceral. He noted that Self’s mother speaks of her son having a gentle temperament, leaving her distressed that she was aware of Murphy’s physical and verbal violence in those final months.

Detective Kopf emphasized that the case serves as a reminder that domestic abuse can affect anyone, including men, and no one should feel ashamed to seek help. He thanked prosecutors Barnaby Shaw and Samantha Wright, supported by the Crown Prosecution Service, for their work securing the conviction.

Smith, who also has two other sons and two grandchildren, stated she feels no hate for Murphy despite the devastation caused. She expressed gratitude that the jury recognized what her son endured and said all she wanted was justice for James, which they received.