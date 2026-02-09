British Police Assess Claims Andrew Shared Trade Secrets with Epstein

Thames Valley Police confirmed on Monday, February 9, it is assessing allegations that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared confidential British government reports with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as United Kingdom trade envoy between 2001 and 2011. The investigation was launched after anti-monarchy campaigner Graham Smith reported the former prince for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets.

Emails released by the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on January 30 appear to show Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor forwarding reports of official visits to Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore to Epstein shortly after completing a two week Southeast Asia tour in late 2010. One email dated November 2010 was forwarded by Andrew just five minutes after being sent by his then special adviser Amit Patel.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson told multiple international media outlets that the force can confirm receipt of this report and are assessing the information in line with our established procedures. The statement comes amid mounting pressure on British authorities to investigate the former royal’s relationship with Epstein, who died in federal custody in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

Graham Smith, chief executive of anti-monarchy campaign group Republic, announced on social media Monday that he had reported Andrew to Thames Valley Police for suspected misconduct in public office and breach of official secrets in relation to these specific allegations. Smith compared the allegations to similar claims against Peter Mandelson, Britain’s former ambassador to the United States, who is already the subject of a police investigation into whether he shared sensitive information with Epstein.

Smith told the Press Association he received a confirmation email after making the report. He stated he cannot see any significant difference between these allegations and those against Peter Mandelson. Smith later told the Daily Mail that past experience of previous complaints would suggest police will take no action in this case, but added that the lack of action is becoming unsustainable.

The investigation comes just hours after Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying King Charles III stands ready to support Thames Valley Police if approached regarding the assessment of allegations against his younger brother. A palace spokesperson stated the King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s conduct.

The palace statement emphasized that while the specific claims in question are for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if approached by Thames Valley Police the institution stands ready to support them as you would expect. This marks the first time Buckingham Palace has publicly confirmed its willingness to cooperate with a police investigation into Andrew.

According to DOJ documents, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor initially shared his travel itinerary for the Southeast Asia tour with Epstein in October 2010, before the trip commenced. The two week journey included stops in Hanoi, Saigon, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong, where Andrew conducted official meetings and trade talks on behalf of the British government.

Additionally, on Christmas Eve 2010, Andrew appears to have sent Epstein what he described as a confidential brief regarding investment opportunities related to the reconstruction of Afghanistan’s Helmand province, where British troops were operating at the time. The correspondence occurred approximately two years after Epstein was convicted in 2008 for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Trade envoys in the United Kingdom are not civil servants, but the role carries a duty of confidentiality in relation to information received, according to a terms of appointment document published by the British government. The document states that in addition, the Official Secrets Acts 1911 and 1989 will apply. It remains unclear whether the information Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor shared was commercially or politically sensitive.

Andrew served as the UK’s special representative for international trade and investment between 2001 and 2011. He stepped down from the position after coming under fire over his association with Epstein. The former prince said at the time his position was no longer necessary to the work he does and more importantly, in the future.

In a 2019 interview with BBC Newsnight, Andrew claimed he had gone to New York in 2010, after Epstein was convicted as a sex offender, to break off contact with him. He stated he went there with the sole purpose of saying to Epstein that because he had been convicted, it was inappropriate for them to be seen together. However, the newly released emails suggest continued correspondence between the two men throughout 2010.

Smith referenced the recent investigation into Peter Mandelson, stating that case had thrown a spotlight onto this lack of action by authorities regarding Andrew and provided a very clear blueprint for how such investigations should proceed. The Metropolitan Police launched an investigation into Mandelson last week over alleged misconduct in public office related to his correspondence with Epstein.

Smith also suggested that public heckling of Royal Family members over the Epstein case is going to carry on because people are not happy. He stated this could force the royals into further action because they do not like that challenging in their face. King Charles III was heckled twice in the past week during public appearances, with members of the public shouting questions about Andrew and Epstein.

Broadcaster Piers Morgan commented on social media platform X that after today’s revelations that Andrew leaked confidential trade envoy secrets to Epstein, King Charles should order him to be interviewed by UK police about that, and by US investigators about wider Epstein scandal. Morgan added that if Andrew refuses, the King should banish him.

Thames Valley Police is also assessing separate allegations made public last week that a woman was sent to the United Kingdom by Epstein for a sexual encounter with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor in 2010. The encounter allegedly took place at Royal Lodge, the former prince’s longtime home in Windsor, according to a US based attorney who spoke to the BBC on February 1.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 65 in February, was stripped of all royal titles by King Charles III in October 2025 following the posthumous release of a memoir by Virginia Giuffre, an Epstein victim who accused Andrew of sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre reached a financial settlement with Andrew in 2022 before her death by suicide in April 2025. Andrew has consistently denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

The former prince was forced to vacate Royal Lodge near Windsor Castle earlier this month and has relocated to Wood Farm Cottage on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. He will live temporarily at Wood Farm while his permanent home on the estate undergoes repairs. Unlike Royal Lodge, which is owned by the crown and managed for the benefit of taxpayers, Sandringham is owned privately by the King.

Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, issued their first public statement on the Epstein files on Monday as the Prince of Wales departed for a three day official visit to Saudi Arabia. A Kensington Palace spokesperson stated the Prince and Princess of Wales have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations and that their thoughts remain focused on the victims.

The DOJ released over 3 million pages of documents related to Epstein in late January 2026. The files reveal the web of rich and powerful people Epstein used to exploit young women and girls, and show that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s close relationship with Epstein continued even after the financier was convicted of soliciting a minor for prostitution in 2008.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has vehemently denied any wrongdoing in relation to his friendship with Epstein but has not directly responded to the latest allegations regarding the sharing of confidential trade documents. Representatives for Andrew did not immediately respond to requests for comment from international media outlets on Monday.

Unlike other members of the Royal Family, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor does not have sovereign immunity from prosecution. King Charles III is the only member of the Royal Family who has sovereign immunity. In 2002, Princess Anne became the first Royal Family member to be convicted of a criminal offence when she was fined £500 after one of her dogs bit two children in Windsor Great Park.

Legal experts have noted that Andrew could technically face criminal prosecution if sufficient evidence emerges of misconduct in public office or violations of the Official Secrets Act. However, prosecutions under the Official Secrets Act are relatively rare and typically require proof that sensitive information was disclosed without authorization and that such disclosure caused or could have caused harm to British interests.

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Andrew’s younger brother, became the first senior royal to publicly address the Epstein scandal when he spoke at the World Governments Summit in Dubai on February 3. He told CNN it was important to remember the victims and acknowledged there were many victims in the case.

The ongoing scandal continues to overshadow the Royal Family’s public work. Queen Camilla, who has long campaigned against violence against women, has not commented directly on the newly released Epstein files, with Buckingham Palace instead referring the media to a statement the royal couple made last year.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and other political leaders have called for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to testify before the United States Congress about his relationship with Epstein. Multiple cabinet members have backed Starmer’s position, intensifying pressure on the former prince to cooperate with American authorities investigating Epstein’s network.