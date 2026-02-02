British MP Dan Norris Re-arrested on Multiple Sexual Offences

British Member of Parliament Dan Norris has been rearrested on suspicion of rape, sexual assault, voyeurism and upskirting, according to an Avon and Somerset Police statement released on Monday.

The 66 year old independent MP for North East Somerset and Hanham was further arrested following additional allegations from multiple women, police confirmed. Norris was initially arrested in April 2025 on suspicion of sexual offences against a girl, rape, child abduction and misconduct in public office.

Police said the suspect has now been arrested on suspicion of rape against a second woman, sexual assault against a third woman, and voyeurism and upskirting against several women. All alleged offences occurred between the 2000s and 2020s, according to investigators.

Avon and Somerset Police clarified they are no longer actively investigating sexual offences against children, but the original rape and misconduct in public office investigation continues. The investigation, led by Operation Bluestone, the force’s dedicated rape and serious sexual assault investigation team, began in December 2024.

Norris issued a statement on Monday denying all allegations. He said he vigorously and entirely denies the serious allegations, calling them untrue and stating he is challenging them through legal representatives.

The Labour Party suspended Norris immediately after being informed of his initial arrest in April 2025. A party spokesperson said the new allegations are deeply concerning and any person found guilty of such crimes must face the full force of law. The party cannot comment further during the ongoing police investigation.

Norris defeated former Conservative cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg to win the North East Somerset and Hanham seat in the 2024 general election. He first entered Parliament in 1997 when Tony Blair came to power, representing Wansdyke until 2010. During that period, he served as an assistant whip under Blair and as a junior minister under Gordon Brown.

He was elected West of England Mayor in 2021 but stepped down at the May 2025 local elections after winning his parliamentary seat. Following his initial arrest, Norris also resigned as chairman of the animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports.

Police said investigations into sexual offences are sensitive and complex, and can take significant time to complete. The suspect remains on conditional bail. Authorities are keeping alleged victims updated on developments and providing access to support services.

A force spokesperson requested the public not speculate on circumstances to allow enquiries to continue unhindered. Officers emphasized their commitment to supporting victims throughout the investigation process.