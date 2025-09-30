British Expats Consider Pension Transfers Amid Budget Tax Speculation

Uncertainty surrounding potential pension tax changes in the UK’s November 26 budget has prompted British expatriates across Europe to explore moving retirement funds offshore, according to financial advisers tracking cross-border enquiries.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves hasn’t confirmed any pension measures, but speculation has intensified as she confronts a £20 billion fiscal gap and borrowing costs at decade-high levels. Her October 2024 budget already brought pensions into inheritance tax and delivered £36 billion annually in tax rises, raising questions about whether retirement savings might face additional scrutiny.

James Green, investment director at deVere Group, says the firm’s 80,000 expatriate clients include growing numbers exploring international pension structures before any changes take effect. “Even the possibility of new or extended taxes on pensions is enough to set serious savers in motion,” he notes.

The surge in enquiries comes from British nationals in Portugal, Spain, France and the Netherlands, with particular interest in Malta-based pension schemes known as Qualifying Recognised Overseas Pension Schemes (QROPS). Malta’s framework allows tax-free lump sums of up to 30% of pension value, compared to 25% permitted under UK Self-Invested Personal Pensions.

What’s driving the urgency? Industry analysts suggest the government might restrict the 25% tax-free lump sum to between £75,000 and £100,000, though no official proposals have emerged. Current regulations allow up to £268,275 to be withdrawn tax-free, making any significant reduction consequential for those with substantial pension pots.

Further tax increases are widely expected in the late November budget, with pensions representing an attractive target given the Treasury’s revenue needs. Frozen allowances already pull more middle-income earners into higher tax brackets annually through fiscal drag, and extending these thresholds would affect pension taxation without requiring headline rate changes.

For expatriates, the calculation involves balancing UK tax exposure against the benefits and complexities of overseas transfers. UK nationals who have moved abroad or intend to can transfer most pension types to QROPS, though state pensions remain non-transferable. The structures offer currency flexibility and different inheritance treatment than UK-domiciled pensions.

Recent data shows Irish residents can take only €200,000 tax-free before facing heavy taxation and inheritance charges, while Malta permits tax-free releases of approximately €600,000 with efficient heir transfers. Similar disparities exist for other European Union nationals with UK pension holdings.

Green emphasises the concern extends beyond wealthy individuals. “Frozen allowances and stealth tax rises have already drawn millions into higher brackets,” he says. “Even a modest extension of those freezes would hit many middle-class pensioners.”

However, overseas pension transfers carry risks and aren’t suitable for everyone. Regulatory protections differ between jurisdictions, transfer costs can be substantial, and some schemes have faced scrutiny for high fees or questionable investment strategies. Financial advisers typically recommend professional guidance before moving pension funds across borders.

The political backdrop adds another dimension. Analysts expect the November budget will likely feature stealth taxes through frozen thresholds and targeted measures on landlords and potentially banks, with pensions potentially fitting this approach given their political sensitivity compared to headline rate increases.

Green warns that heavy pension taxation could undermine confidence. “It discourages long-term saving and investment, weakening the very economy the government aims to strengthen,” he argues. “Savers naturally look for jurisdictions where rules are clearer and more stable.”

Timing matters for those considering transfers. Cross-border pension planning requires weeks or months to complete properly, with regulatory compliance checks and documentation requirements that can’t be rushed. Waiting until after budget announcements might mean missing opportunities to transfer under current rules if restrictions follow.

The Treasury faces a delicate balance. Public finances need repair after elevated debt servicing costs and spending commitments, yet excessive pension taxation risks capital flight and reduced retirement saving among working-age populations. How Reeves navigates this tension will become clear when she delivers the budget next month.

For now, expatriates with UK pension holdings are weighing their options in an environment where policy remains uncertain but fiscal pressures suggest change is coming. Whether through formal rate adjustments, threshold manipulations, or targeted measures affecting specific groups, retirement savers expect the November 26 announcement to reshape pension planning for years ahead.