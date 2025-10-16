British-Cambodian tycoon charged in record 10.5 billion bitcoin fraud

A 37-year-old British-Cambodian businessman has been charged with masterminding one of the largest investment fraud operations in history, with US and UK authorities seizing a £100 million London mansion and 18 other properties as part of a coordinated crackdown on his global scam network.

Chen Zhi, chairman of Prince Holding Group, faces wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering charges after allegedly orchestrating a sprawling cyber fraud empire that defrauded victims across more than 30 countries. The businessman remains at large despite being charged on Tuesday, though authorities have frozen his assets and seized approximately £10.5 billion in cryptocurrency linked to the scheme.

The operation revealed a sophisticated infrastructure of forced labour scam centres operating across Cambodia and Myanmar. According to the UK Foreign Office, Chen’s network operated fake call centres known as “phone farms” where accomplices procured millions of mobile phones to execute what prosecutors describe as “pig butchering” scams, a sophisticated romance fraud scheme that combines fake romantic relationships with fraudulent cryptocurrency investment offers designed to extract maximum funds from victims.

At the peak of operations, Chen allegedly boasted that the scam was generating £22 million daily. The sheer scale of the criminal network demonstrates how modern fraud increasingly exploits technology and human psychology simultaneously. Victims were deceived into transferring money through elaborate schemes that typically began with romantic overtures before transitioning to cryptocurrency investment pitches.

The seized London properties include a £12 million mansion near Primrose Hill and 10 Fenchurch Street, an office building in the City of London purchased through one of his companies for £95 million in 2020. Investigators discovered that stolen proceeds were laundered partly through Prince Group’s own gambling and cryptocurrency mining operations, with laundered funds financing luxury acquisitions including high-end watches, yachts, private jets, holiday homes, and a Picasso painting purchased at a New York auction house.

Prince Holding Group operated under the facade of legitimate businesses spanning real estate, financial services, and consumer markets since approximately 2015. The seemingly respectable corporate structure masked systematic predatory practices that targeted vulnerable individuals globally through romance fraud and bogus investment schemes.

The coordinated action between US and UK authorities represents an unprecedented enforcement response to cryptocurrency-enabled fraud, effectively disabling a criminal enterprise that exploited technology and human vulnerability at scale. US Department of Justice officials say the operation disrupts one of the most significant investment fraud schemes ever documented.

If convicted on all charges, Chen faces up to 40 years imprisonment. The case underscores growing international cooperation against transnational cybercrime networks that weaponise technology and social engineering to perpetrate mass fraud.