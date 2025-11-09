Britain Warns Nationals Against Travel to Nigerian States

The United Kingdom has issued a fresh travel warning advising its citizens to avoid journeys to multiple regions across Nigeria, citing escalating terrorism, violent crime, kidnappings and intercommunal clashes. The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) published the updated advisory on its official government website, confirming the guidance remained current as of Sunday, November 9, 2025.

The advisory states that insecurity is increasing across Nigeria, with kidnapping, violent crime and intercommunal violence occurring throughout all regions of the country. British nationals have been urged to exercise extreme caution, review personal safety measures and maintain contingency plans.

The FCDO advised against all travel to six northern states: Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Katsina and Zamfara. Officials cited a high and increasing threat from Boko Haram or Islamic State West Africa, particularly around transport hubs, religious sites and large gatherings. The statement warned that humanitarian personnel, vehicles, supplies and infrastructure can be targeted by terrorists and criminals.

The UK government also recommended limiting travel to Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto, Niger, Kogi, Plateau and Taraba states to essential trips only, along with the outer suburbs of Abuja within the Federal Capital Territory. The FCDO noted that violent crime, often involving firearms, has increased and spread from the outer suburbs to more central, wealthier areas of the capital city.

British Government staff in Nigeria have been advised to restrict travel to an area broadly within the Abuja metropolitan area. The advisory highlighted that protests in Abuja can occasionally turn violent, urging travelers to monitor local media, avoid demonstrations and large gatherings, and follow instructions from security forces.

The warning paints a concerning picture of conditions in northeastern Nigeria. Regular military operations are ongoing in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states, with a continuing risk of retaliatory attacks. Residents in Maiduguri were specifically cautioned that if security were to deteriorate any further, it could be extremely difficult to leave the city.

In southern regions, the FCDO warns against all travel to the riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. Militant groups remain active across the Niger Delta region and have carried out many attacks on oil and gas infrastructure, creating a high risk of armed robbery, criminality and kidnap.

The advisory expressed concern about secessionist groups active in southeastern Nigeria, noting that attacks and violent clashes often occur with the military and other security forces. While foreign nationals are not normally targeted, the FCDO cautioned there remains a risk travelers could be caught in an attack.

The southwestern region, including Lagos, was flagged for violent crimes such as mugging, kidnapping, carjacking and armed robbery, described as common particularly in larger cities. The FCDO specifically warned against high levels of crime on the Lagos mainland, naming street crime as a significant risk.

The comprehensive travel advisory also addressed financial scams across romance and work opportunities, and included unusual warnings about fertility treatment fraud. The FCDO cautioned about staged fake births, commonly called miracle babies, where visitors are falsely led to believe they have given birth. British authorities have restricted overseas adoption of children from Nigeria and warned that bringing a child who is not biologically related into the UK without following legal procedures could result in prosecution.

The advisory also warned against withdrawing cash from automated teller machines at night due to increased criminal activity. Travel insurance could be invalidated if British citizens travel against FCDO advice, officials noted.

Nigeria has faced persistent security challenges over the past decade driven by terrorism, banditry, separatist movements and communal conflicts. The Boko Haram insurgency, which began in 2009 in the northeast, has evolved into a prolonged humanitarian crisis, displacing millions and destabilizing the region. Despite claims of territorial gains by the Nigerian military, splinter groups such as Islamic State West Africa Province continue to launch deadly attacks targeting civilians, security forces and aid workers.

In northwestern and parts of north central regions, bandit groups have grown increasingly brazen, carrying out mass abductions, extortion and cattle rustling. The security situation has prompted similar warnings from other Western governments in recent years, though the frequency and scope of such advisories have intensified.

The FCDO urged anyone currently in high risk areas to be alert and take any security advice given by hotels, employers or hosts, and to make sure safety procedures and contingency plans are up to date. British citizens can sign up for email notifications when the travel advice is updated through the GOV.UK website.