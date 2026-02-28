Britain Stays Out of Iran War, Deploys Jets for Defence

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer confirmed on Saturday that Britain played no role in the joint United States and Israeli military assault on Iran, even as he ordered British fighter jets into the skies above the Middle East and chaired an emergency meeting of the Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBRA) crisis committee.

The strikes, which the US named Operation Epic Fury and Israel called Operation Roaring Lion, began in the early hours of Saturday, February 28, 2026, targeting military infrastructure, leadership compounds, and missile sites across multiple Iranian cities including Tehran, Qom, Isfahan, and Kermanshah. President Donald Trump described the campaign as “major combat operations,” while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the assault aimed to remove what he called an “existential threat.”

Iran retaliated swiftly, launching missile strikes against Israel and several Gulf states hosting US military assets, including Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed its forces had commenced what it described as a “decisive response.”

Starmer, in a pre-recorded address from Downing Street, said British aircraft were operating in the region in a defensive capacity to protect UK personnel and bases. “Our planes are in the sky,” he said, adding that protections at British military installations had been elevated to their highest level.

The United Kingdom joined France and Germany in issuing a joint statement as the E3, confirming none of the three nations participated in the strikes but expressing shared concern over Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. Starmer separately urged Tehran to return to diplomacy. “Iran can end this now,” he said, calling on the regime to abandon its weapons programme and halt repression of Iranian citizens.

The British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued an immediate travel warning against all visits to Israel, while UK embassies in Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE directed British nationals to shelter indoors and remain off the streets.

Iranian media, citing the Red Crescent, reported over 200 deaths across 24 provinces within hours of the strikes beginning. Israeli officials claimed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had been killed, a claim Iran denied through its foreign minister, who said both the supreme leader and president remained alive “as far as I know.”

A near-total internet blackout was confirmed across Iran by monitoring group NetBlocks, with national connectivity falling to around four percent of normal levels.