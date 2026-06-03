Britain Orders Google To Let Publishers Opt Out

Britain’s competition regulator has ordered Google to let publishers block their content from its artificial intelligence (AI) search features, in what it is calling a world first intervention.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) imposed the legally enforceable conduct requirement on Wednesday under the United Kingdom’s digital markets regime, giving Google nine months to roll out the changes.

The action follows the regulator’s decision in October 2025 to designate Google with strategic market status (SMS), a classification reflecting its entrenched dominance in a market where it handles more than 90 percent of UK search queries.

Under the rules, publishers can withhold their content from Google’s generative AI features, including AI Overviews and AI Mode, at both site and page level, without losing their place in ordinary search results.

“Today, we have introduced a world first requirement on Google’s search services,” CMA Chief Executive Sarah Cardell said.

The regulator said the measures would strengthen publishers’ bargaining power and help them secure fair value for content as generative AI reshapes how people find information. Google must also attribute publisher content in AI responses with clear, visible links back to the original sources.

Google said it would offer new tools to help publishers manage how their content appears in AI search. The company warned that sites opting out of AI features would not receive traffic from them, though their standard search visibility would remain unaffected, and added that it would include more links in AI responses.

The intervention adds to mounting scrutiny of Google worldwide. The European Commission opened enforcement action in December 2025, while publisher groups complain that AI features cut referral traffic by answering queries directly within search.