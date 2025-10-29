Brigitte Macron Suffers Deep Anxiety Over False Gender Claims

French first lady Brigitte Macron now suffers from deep anxiety due to persistent false claims online that she is a man, her daughter told a Paris court.

Tiphaine Auzire, 41, testified at the trial of ten people accused of online harassment for spreading what prosecutors described as malicious comments about the 72-year-old first lady’s gender and sexuality. Auzire described the severe emotional and mental toll the disinformation has taken on her mother.

She stated that there is not a single week when her mother is not harassed, and the baseless allegations are brought up constantly in both her personal and professional life. The first lady is now vigilantly watching what she wears and how she carries herself, fearing any image of her may be distorted and weaponized online.

This cyberbullying has led to a deterioration in Brigitte Macron’s mental health, which Auzire confirmed is supported by medical assessments. The attacks have deeply affected the entire family. Auzire explained that her mother is devastated that her grandchildren hear what is being said and does not know how to make it stop.

The current case stems from a legal complaint filed in August 2024, alleging cyberbullying that led to arrests earlier in 2025. Investigations identified claims about Brigitte Macron’s gender and sexuality, as well as comments describing the age difference between her and the President as pedophilia.

On trial are ten individuals, eight men and two women aged between 41 and 60, including an elected official, a teacher, an information technology specialist, and a business owner. One of the defendants is 41-year-old advertising executive Aurélien Poirson-Atlan, who used the pseudonym Zoé Sagan on social media and is often linked to conspiracy theorists. If convicted, the defendants face up to two years in prison.

This domestic trial comes just three months after President Macron and his wife filed a 22-count defamation lawsuit in the United States state of Delaware against right-wing podcaster Candace Owens. The United States lawsuit alleges Owens has broadcast a relentless year-long campaign of defamation, including a YouTube video entitled Is France’s First Lady a Man, which Owens promoted as likely the biggest scandal in political history.