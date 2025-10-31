Bright Conversations on Cybersecurity: MTN Moves to Secure Ghana’s Digital Future

MTN Ghana held a high-level discussion on cybersecurity as part of its Bright Conversations series, urging individuals, businesses, and organizations to prioritize digital safety and responsible use of technology in today’s increasingly connected world.

The session brought together top cybersecurity experts, policymakers, and industry leaders to discuss emerging threats, the increasing complexity of cyberattacks, and strategies for creating a strong and resilient digital ecosystem.

The discussion was moderated by Jacqueline Hanson-Kotei, Senior Manager for Enterprise Information Security and Governance at MTN Ghana. Panelists included Isaac Socrates Mensah, Senior Manager at the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), and Seth Gyapong-Oware, Senior Manager for Legal and Compliance at the CSA.

Cyber Threats Shifting from Technical to Social Manipulation

Highlighting current trends, Mr. Isaac Socrates Mensah, revealed that most cyber incidents in Ghana are no longer purely technical but increasingly socially engineered exploiting human trust rather than system flaws.

“Many people think cybersecurity is only about systems and software,” he noted. “But more often than not, the issue begins with human behavior. People are deceived into giving out personal details or clicking malicious links. From January alone, we’ve handled nearly 300 cases linked to online criminal activity.”

He stressed that while authorities and service providers continue to work together to track and prosecute offenders, public awareness and vigilance remain the strongest defense.

“Cybersecurity is everyone’s responsibility,” he emphasized. “We must all stay alert and proactive.”

Government to Tighten SIM Registration and Device Tracking

Mr. Mensah also announced that Ghana is taking bold steps to strengthen its digital identification system and clamp down on SIM-related fraud. He disclosed plans for a new SIM re-registration exercise to correct earlier verification challenges and align user data with national digital ID platforms.

In a major reform, the CSA is collaborating with mobile network operators to develop a framework linking every mobile device to its registered SIM card. The system will ensure that once a fraudster’s SIM is blocked, the associated device is automatically disabled across all networks.

“The idea is simple make cyber fraud expensive and unattractive,” he said. “Once a device is blacklisted for criminal activity, it becomes useless everywhere.”

Startups Urged to ‘Build Security by Design’

Speaking to young innovators and entrepreneurs, Mr. Mensah underscored the need for startups to integrate cybersecurity measures from the earliest stages of product development.

“Technology is no longer just a support tool; it’s the backbone of every business,” he stressed. “Security must be part of the design, not an afterthought. Don’t wait to be attacked before acting.”

He advised small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to invest in staff training and regular awareness programs, emphasizing that a security-first culture is vital for long-term business sustainability.

Protecting Children in the Digital Era

The discussion also spotlighted the growing risks faced by children online. Mr. Mensah cautioned that many cyber incidents now involve minors, urging parents and guardians to take active control of their children’s digital activities.

“If you set up your child’s device using your own account, the system assumes it belongs to an adult,” he explained. “That gives unrestricted access to unsafe platforms. Creating a proper child account activates built-in safety features like YouTube Kids.”

He referenced a tragic international case where a teenager was manipulated by an AI chatbot to take his own life a chilling reminder, he said, of the urgent need for digital parenting and online vigilance.

Collaborative Action for a Safer Digital Future

For his part, Mr Seth Gyapong-Oware called for stronger cross-sector collaboration to tackle cybercrime and promote digital safety at every level of society.

“Cybersecurity is borderless,” he stated. “We need coordination among service providers, regulators, international partners, and the public. It’s not only about laws and technology it’s about awareness, education, and capacity building.”

He noted that Ghana’s national cybersecurity agenda, led by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, emphasizes policy reforms, international cooperation, and workforce development to safeguard the country’s digital infrastructure.

“To secure our digital future, we must act now,” he stressed. “Technology gives us freedom but that freedom must be exercised with responsibility.”

MTN Reaffirms Its Commitment to Cybersecurity Education

MTN Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to cybersecurity education and public engagement through initiatives such as Bright Conversations, designed to empower users with knowledge and promote safe digital practices.

The telecom giant pledged to continue collaborating with the Cyber Security Authority and other stakeholders to strengthen national cyber resilience and protect customer data.

“At MTN, digital safety is not just a priority it’s a shared responsibility,” the company stated. “We will keep investing in education, innovation, and partnerships to make the digital space safer for everyone.”