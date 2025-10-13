Bridging the Gap: How ARK Group Connects Diaspora Capital with African SMEs

At a time when African small and medium enterprises struggle to access critical growth funding, ARK Group International is creating mechanisms to help small businesses in Africa grow and attract investment, with a particular focus on mobilizing diaspora capital to fuel sustainable development.

The organization addresses what founder and Managing Director Joevas Asare describes as the “missing middle” problem, enterprises too large for microfinance yet too small for development finance institution investment. These businesses often have teams in place, products already in the market, and measurable traction but find themselves trapped in a funding gap that can cause high potential ventures to stall or shut down entirely.

“Through our work, we’ve seen this problem firsthand across the markets we serve, and even experienced it ourselves,” Asare explains. “The broader funding landscape is not always designed to meet the needs of SMEs. In some cases, domestic banks lack suitable financial products; in others, high levels of perceived market risk deter investors.”

A Model Built on Blended Finance

ARK Group’s approach centers on blended finance, bringing together different types of funders and investors with varying priorities to create structures that allow them to work toward shared outcomes. The organization runs a “grants to investment readiness” model, which supports SMEs to secure grant funding as a springboard to attract private investment.

“Blended finance helps to rebalance risk by combining concessional or impact driven funding, such as grants, with commercial investment,” Asare notes. “A grant provider might be motivated by social or developmental impact and therefore willing to take on higher risk at an earlier stage. Once an SME secures this type of funding, it becomes more attractive to private investors.”

The SME financing gap in Ghana is estimated at US$4.8 billion, one of the largest in Africa, with enterprises facing challenges including high interest rates, short term loans, and high collateral requirements through traditional funding sources.

Through ARK Group’s framework and technical guidance in Ghana, the approach has helped SMEs win productive grants and build investor confidence, creating a pipeline of enterprises better prepared for long term sustainable growth.

Democratizing Access to Funding Opportunities

One of ARK Group’s most practical interventions is its free online Grants Database, launched to address the reality that grant information often circulates within small or closed networks. This means many high potential local SMEs never see funding calls that could help them grow.

“We believe that visibility is the first and one of the most important steps in securing grant funding,” Asare emphasizes. “When SMEs know what’s available, they can make informed decisions about which opportunities to pursue.”

The database is updated weekly with new grants and funding calls. SMEs can filter opportunities by country and sector to quickly identify what’s most relevant to their business. The goal is to ensure that credible, high potential African SMEs have equal access to information they need to compete for funding.

For enterprises seeking deeper support, ARK offers a 12 month Grant Access Subscription Programme that pairs SMEs with skilled bid writers drawn from partnerships with the University of Oxford and other leading institutions. The aim is to help SMEs prepare and submit competitive grant applications to secure catalytic grant funding that can unlock further investment.

Bridging the Diaspora Investment Gap

Asare is passionate about creating systems that help businesses grow beyond grant funding and empower UK Africa diaspora to be key private sector investors that drive development. However, he acknowledges that this arm of the work is still in early stages compared to concessional funding initiatives.

“One of the major gaps we’ve identified is that there are very few structured pathways for the average diaspora investor to channel their capital productively into local enterprises,” Asare explains. “Although many in the diaspora have a strong appetite to invest back home, they often lack credible vehicles or trusted intermediaries through which to do so.”

Investment tends to happen through informal networks or personal connections, which can expose investors to higher risks and in some cases financial loss. ARK’s role is to help bridge this trust and access gap by building catalytic infrastructure that supports productive diaspora investment.

“By strengthening transparency, access, and due diligence, we aim to ensure that the diaspora’s investment appetite is harnessed in a way that creates positive multiplier effects, stimulating local enterprise growth, job creation, and long term economic resilience through a structured, partnership based approach,” he says.

Diaspora investors often share cultural or emotional connections to the markets they invest in. While they still seek financial returns, they may enter with a more flexible mindset and deeper understanding of context, meaning they perceive less risk than typical external investors might.

A Vision for Africa Led Development Finance

Asare’s broader vision reflects a conviction that Africa must design and lead new models of innovative finance to sustain its growth trajectory, particularly as traditional development institutions scale back or restructure.

“I firmly believe that Africa will be the world’s next economic powerhouse, but to realize that potential, we need to build systems that channel capital more productively,” he states. “Remittances already surpass official development assistance in many countries, demonstrating that the diaspora is not just a source of capital but a long term partner in Africa’s development.”

The next step, according to Asare, is building infrastructure that makes diaspora investment productive, creating multiplier effects that fuel enterprise growth, innovation, and job creation.

He sees Ghana as uniquely positioned to lead this transformation. “The country has already laid much of the groundwork for diaspora engagement and investment, and it has the groundwork and reputation to serve as a model for others,” Asare observes. “Like many firsts on the continent, Ghana’s leadership can shape what the next era of development finance looks like, one that is Africa led, partnership driven, and globally influential.”

How Ghanaian Entrepreneurs Can Get Involved

Asare currently serves as Managing Director of ARK Group International, with a focus on building mechanisms to enable investment into small growing businesses in Africa. He is currently in Accra meeting with partners and SMEs as part of this initiative.

Ghanaian entrepreneurs can take advantage of the free ARK Grants Database by visiting the ARK Group International website at www.arkgroupint.com and clicking the green button to register and browse grant funding opportunities. Those seeking more intensive support can book a free introductory call with the ARK team to explore whether they qualify for the Grant Access Subscription Programme.

As development finance evolves, ARK Group’s model offers a practical pathway for channeling diaspora capital toward productive investment while helping African SMEs overcome the barriers that have long constrained their growth. For Ghana’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, this represents both immediate opportunity and a blueprint for sustainable, locally led economic transformation.