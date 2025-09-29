Bridge54: Redefining African Connection Through Culture, Luxury, and Collaboration

Founded by Tyobista Girma, Bridge54 is pioneering a new model that merges cultural travel with creator collaboration and cross-border investment.

This September, Tyobista led the venture’s milestone project: bringing Ghana’s BlacVolta team and travelers to Ethiopia for Ethiopian New Year celebrations.

The curated journey balanced luxury and culture. Guests stayed at Skylight Hotel and Kuriftu Resorts, joined coffee ceremonies, explored Addis nightlife, visited churches, and enjoyed live music and dance.

They tasted Ethiopia’s raw meat delicacies, visited the fossil “Lucy,” and joined a symbolic palace tour dressed in kaba ceremonial gowns — a first-of-its-kind cultural gesture that was widely praised.

The Signature BlacVolta Creator & Creative Mixer, organized by Tyobista and hosted under Bridge54, gave Ghanaian and Ethiopian creators a historic opportunity to connect, with Wode Maya headlining.

At the same time, Tyobista showcased Ghanaian brand products in Addis, highlighting trade opportunities while engaging the Diaspora Affairs Office and the State Minister of Tourism in strategic talks.

Looking ahead, Tyobista is steering Bridge54 toward even bigger projects: Ethiopia Day in Ghana, Ghana Day in Ethiopia, and new cultural exchanges in both directions. Together, she and Bridge54 are redefining Pan-African connection – merging luxury travel, authentic immersion, and powerful partnerships.