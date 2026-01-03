Bridge Tours Unveils Covenant-Focused Israel Pilgrimage Experience

As faith-based travel continues to evolve beyond traditional sightseeing, Bridge Tours, in partnership with the KRIF Foundation, is preparing to offer what it calls a deeper spiritual encounter with the Holy Land. Dubbed “A Covenant With Israel,” the eight-day journey is scheduled for March 20-28, 2026, and is designed to move participants beyond observation into lived biblical experience.

In an exclusive interview ahead of the trip, Victor Satuh, chief executive officer of Bridge Tours, described the pilgrimage as a deliberate return to the spiritual roots of Christianity, centered on covenant rather than tourism.

“A covenant with Israel is simply a way of renewing your covenant with the land that gave rise to Jesus Christ,” Satuh said. “Christ came from Israel. He was born in Nazareth. So having a covenant in Israel is about rejoining your spiritual faith to the faith of Christ in the very land where it began.”

Unlike a conventional Holy Land tour, which often focuses on visiting historic landmarks, Satuh said this journey is structured as a “holy sealing of activities,” emphasizing spiritual renewal through prayer, Scripture and reenactment of biblical events.

The trip itinerary reflects that intent. Participants will be baptized or renew their baptism in the Jordan River, walk portions of the Via Dolorosa — the path Christ took to the cross — pray near the site of Solomon’s Temple, float at a Dead Sea health spa, and ride a Jesus-era wooden boat on the Sea of Galilee. Couples will also have the opportunity to renew marriage vows at Cana, traditionally believed to be the site of Jesus’ first miracle.

“For us, it’s not just symbolism,” Satuh said. “We actually take pilgrims to the original locations, or the closest historically accepted sites, where these events occurred. That physical presence matters.”

At Cana, he explained, vow renewals are conducted not merely in a church setting but in the grottos beneath the ancient site believed to have hosted the wedding feast described in the Gospel of John.

“That first miracle happened at a marriage ceremony, and I don’t think that was coincidental,” Satuh said. “It was Christ emphasizing the sacred covenant of marriage. When couples renew their vows there, it becomes a heartfelt dedication and a reenactment of that moment, not just a ritual.”

The same approach applies to baptism in the Jordan River. Bridge Tours uses the site of Qasr al-Yahud, widely regarded as the closest location to where John the Baptist baptized Jesus.

“For those who have never been baptized, it can be their first baptism,” Satuh said. “For those already baptized, it’s a renewal of their baptismal covenant. Either way, it is about recommitting one’s faith in a very intentional way.”

The pilgrimage is open to individuals, couples and church groups, with a particular emphasis on members of the Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship International and its women’s fellowship. Satuh said the experience is designed to retrace the life of Christ from birth to death, combining prayer, Bible readings and historical context at each site.

“We don’t just visit places,” he said. “We experience them. That gives each participant the opportunity to connect personally, and that connection transforms faith, deepens understanding and brings the Bible to life.”

Comfort, safety and quality are also central to the planning, according to Satuh. The package includes round-trip economy or business class airfare on Ethiopian Airlines, group visas, Mediterranean meals throughout the stay, luxury Wi-Fi–enabled bus transportation and curated souvenirs.

Bridge Tours’ collaboration with the KRIF Foundation, he said, brings together decades of experience. On the ground in Israel, the group partners with Israel Holy Land Tours, led by Rafael Bengul, a former director at Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.

“If you want to know Israel, know Israel with Israelis,” Satuh said. “We’ve worked with Rafael for over 13 years. We’ve handled pilgrim groups of more than 120 people at a time, and people keep coming back because we create an experience, not just a trip.”

Asked to share a moment that captures why the pilgrimage can be life-changing, Satuh recalled traveling with an elderly woman who had dreamed her entire life of seeing Israel. When she landed in Tel Aviv, she was confused and overwhelmed by the modern cityscape, struggling to reconcile it with her mental image of biblical Israel.

“She froze and kept asking when we would get to Israel,” he said. “She was expecting caves and ancient dwellings everywhere. I had to explain that the Bible was written over 2,000 years ago, and Israel has grown and transformed.”

That moment, he said, became a powerful lesson for the entire group.

“It’s not always what we expect to see,” Satuh said. “It’s the experience of where we are and what it represents that truly matters.”

Beyond sites directly tied to the life of Jesus, the pilgrimage also includes Mount Carmel, associated with the prophet Elijah, and the Valley of Megiddo, often linked to Armageddon in biblical texts.

“A pilgrimage is not a pillar of the Christian faith,” Satuh said. “But it is an expression of belief. It’s a way of touching where Jesus touched, walking where he walked, and seeing that these places we read about — Jerusalem, Nazareth, Cana, Jericho — actually exist.”

While Bridge Tours has multiple sessions planned in 2026, the March 20-28 trip is being highlighted as a flagship experience. For Satuh, the goal is clear.

“It enhances spiritual understanding, enriches belief, and brings Scripture into real life,” he said. “That is the covenant we are inviting people into.”

By Kingsley Asiedu