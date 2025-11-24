Bribery Reporting Drops as Citizens Lose Faith in Action

Ghanaians are increasingly reluctant to report bribery incidents to authorities, with reporting rates plummeting from 15 percent to just 5.8 percent despite a decline in overall bribery prevalence, according to a new report by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The Governance Series Wave Two report, released during African Statistics Day commemorations on November 20, reveals a troubling paradox. While overall bribery declined from 18.4 percent to 14.3 percent between late 2024 and mid 2025, citizens appear to be losing confidence that reporting such incidents will lead to meaningful action. The drop in reporting to both official and informal structures suggests growing public skepticism about accountability mechanisms.

Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the findings at the Assemblies of God Head Office in Accra. He noted that the survey, which covered more than 5,640 respondents across Ghana from January to June 2025, tracks citizens’ actual experiences with corruption rather than perceptions, measuring progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 16.5.1 on bribery and good governance.

The report reveals complex shifts in how corruption manifests. While fewer people are engaging in bribery overall, those who do are being targeted repeatedly. The share of people who gave gifts or money five or more times surged from 6.9 percent to 24 percent, suggesting that public officials are focusing their demands on a smaller pool of repeat payers.

Direct requests for bribes by public officials declined significantly from 51.3 percent to 38.6 percent. However, voluntary appreciation gifts nearly doubled from 17.6 percent in Wave One to 32.9 percent. This shift indicates that corruption may be becoming more subtle, with citizens offering payments proactively rather than waiting to be asked, possibly to expedite services or avoid complications.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Division (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service remains the institution most frequently associated with bribery, though its rate fell from 61 percent to 51.9 percent. Other institutions highlighted include Police General Duties at 37.4 percent, Passport Office at 29.9 percent, Traffic Management Authority at 28.9 percent, and Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority at 28 percent.

Additional institutions cited include the Births and Deaths Registry, Forestry Commission, Food and Drugs Authority, Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), and the Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Money remained the dominant form of gift at 72.1 percent, with more than half of respondents giving GH¢100 or less.

Regional disparities paint a stark picture of reporting confidence. The Upper East Region recorded zero reported bribery incidents to anti-corruption institutions in 2025, a dramatic drop from 13.5 percent the previous year. Meanwhile, the Volta, Upper West, and North East regions recorded the highest reporting rates at 18.1 percent, 14.1 percent, and 12.1 percent respectively.

The report also revealed alarming growth in favor exchanges, a non-monetary form of corruption where citizens exchange services or other considerations for public services. Nationally, favor exchanges increased from 4.4 percent to 15.9 percent. The Upper East Region experienced the steepest rise, with favor exchanges surging from 10.4 percent to 32.7 percent, the highest increase recorded in any category nationwide.

Priscilla Nyaaba, Executive Director of the Youth Harvest Foundation Ghana, expressed concern that women disproportionately engage in favor exchanges. She attributed this trend to Ghana’s increasingly competitive job market, where limited opportunities leave women, particularly those from vulnerable backgrounds, susceptible to exploitation by officials in positions of power.

Nyaaba explained that economic pressures sometimes compel women to exchange favors for jobs, promotions, or public services. She noted that women are compelled to find themselves in situations where they exchange their bodies for services they seek in the public sector because they need to put food on the table for their children.

Awal Ahmed Kariama, executive director of RISE Ghana, a human rights organization based in Bolgatanga, said the zero reporting rate in the Upper East Region reflects deep problems in Ghana’s accountability systems. He noted that despite strong whistleblower protections through the Whistleblower Act, which guarantees anonymity and safety for those who report corruption, citizens remain reluctant to come forward.

Kariama emphasized that the issue of fear should not be a barrier because legal provisions exist to protect reporters. The persistent reluctance to report suggests other factors may be at play, including doubts about whether authorities will investigate or prosecute cases effectively.

On governance indicators, the report found that the proportion of Ghanaians who felt the political system allowed ordinary citizens to have a say rose significantly from 54.8 percent in Wave One to 68.4 percent. The proportion who felt completely excluded fell from 42.4 percent to 29.2 percent. Gains were strongest among young people aged 18 to 24, seniors aged 65 and above, and persons with difficulty performing daily activities.

Despite improvements, regional disparities remain. The North East, Upper East, and Northern regions still report the highest perceptions of exclusion from political processes.

Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Dr Joseph Whittal, chaired the report launch and described the findings as wonderful. He praised the report for providing solid evidence to combat corruption and urged government to use the data to craft more effective strategies against graft. He added that civil society organizations could rely on the report’s findings for policy advocacy.

Dr Iddrisu emphasized that statistics are the backbone of development and noted that modern data systems now allow Ghana to measure issues previously understood only through assumptions. He stressed that reliable data gives the nation the confidence to act, the courage to reform, and the clarity to hold institutions accountable.

The event was held under the theme Leveraging Innovations in Data and Statistics to Promote a Just, Peaceful, Inclusive and Prosperous Society for Africans, which aligns with the African Union theme of 2025. African Statistics Day is celebrated annually on November 18 to raise public awareness of the critical role of statistics in shaping social and economic development across the continent.

The Governance Series forms part of the GSS mandate under Act 1003 to produce quality data for national development. The service encouraged researchers, policymakers, and the public to download the full Governance Series Wave Two Report from its official website and use the evidence to support efforts toward building a just, peaceful, and inclusive society.