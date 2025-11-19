A new national survey released in Accra shows bribery is falling, but citizens still want government to fix basic services and build a fairer, more transparent system. Whether it is the nurse asking for “something small” or the bumpy road that turns a simple trip to the market into a daily struggle, Ghanaians are speaking frankly about the issues that shape their lives.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Tuesday marked African Statistics Day with the release of the Governance Series Wave 2 Report, a nationwide study that captures how citizens experience corruption, public service delivery and inclusion in decision making. Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu, who presented the findings, said the data offers a clear picture of everyday realities that often go unnoticed in policy discussions.

“Statistics are the backbone of development,” Dr Iddrisu stated, noting that modern data systems now allow Ghana to measure issues previously understood only through assumptions. The latest wave of the survey, conducted between July 28 and August 20 using the 2021 Census sampling frame, covers citizens’ experiences from January to June 2025 and provides direct comparison with findings from 2024.

One of the headline findings is that overall bribery has declined, falling from 18.4 percent to 14.3 percent. But the picture is far from simple. The share of people who said they paid bribes five times or more surged from 6.9 percent to 24 percent, suggesting that while fewer Ghanaians are paying bribes, those who do are being targeted repeatedly.

Direct demands for bribes by public officials declined significantly from 51.3 percent to 38.6 percent. However, voluntary gifts almost doubled, moving from 17.6 percent to 32.9 percent, signalling a shift where citizens increasingly offer tokens unprompted, possibly out of fear, social pressure or habit.

Money remains the most common form of payment, with over half of respondents giving 100 cedis or less. Reporting of bribery incidents fell across both formal and informal channels, raising concerns about confidence in enforcement.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Division of the Ghana Police Service continued to be the institution most associated with gifts or bribes, although its share reduced from 61 percent in Wave One to 51.9 percent. Other institutions frequently mentioned include Police General Duties at 37.4 percent, the Passport Office at 29.9 percent, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) at 20.2 percent.

The survey’s most encouraging outcome is a rise in civic confidence. Citizens who believe they have a voice in national decision making increased from 54.8 percent to 68.4 percent. Those who felt completely excluded fell from 42.4 percent to 29.2 percent.

Youths, older adults and persons with difficulty performing activities all recorded significant improvements, although disparities remain. The North East, Upper East and Northern Regions continue to report the highest levels of exclusion.

When asked what they most want government to address in the next six months, the answers were consistent nationwide. Better infrastructure and public services topped the list at 52.6 percent, with citizens emphasising the need for reliable roads, water, electricity, health facilities and schools. Economic stability, jobs and business support came second at 25.9 percent, with many respondents linking rising costs and unemployment to growing frustrations in their communities.

“These two expectations alone account for nearly 80 percent of all responses,” Dr Iddrisu said, adding that the data mirrors widespread concerns about regional disparities and service delivery gaps.

Dr Iddrisu outlined five policy priorities government should consider urgently. These include strengthening accountability within public institutions, expanding civic engagement, promoting transparency across sectors, targeting support to regions with high exclusion, and using digital tools to modernise governance.

He stressed that the Governance Series is “not just a report but a roadmap” to guide Ghana’s efforts toward achieving Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 on Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. By tracking bribery, citizen participation and inclusion, the data offers a practical tool for government, civil society and development partners to target interventions that tackle petty corruption and expand civic engagement.

The study was produced with support from the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), the German Development Cooperation’s PAIRed programme, the Ghana Anti Corruption Coalition (GACC), Transparency International Ghana, the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEPA), the Hewlett Foundation, the Centre for Democratic Development Ghana (CDD Ghana) and other partners.

Closing the ceremony, the Government Statistician said Ghana’s growing investment in data innovation must lead to visible improvements in citizens’ lives. “Reliable data gives us the confidence to act, the courage to reform, and the clarity to hold institutions accountable,” he said.

The Ghana Statistical Service encouraged researchers, policymakers and the public to download the full Governance Series Wave Two Report from its official website and use the evidence to support efforts toward building a just, peaceful and inclusive society. The Governance Series forms part of the GSS mandate under Act 1003 to produce quality data for national development.

African Statistics Day is celebrated annually on November 18 to raise public awareness of the critical role of statistics in shaping social and economic development across the continent. The day was adopted in May 1990 by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Conference of African Ministers responsible for Planning and Economic Development.

This year’s commemoration was held under the theme “Leveraging Innovations in Data and Statistics to Promote a Just, Peaceful, Inclusive and Prosperous Society for Africans”, which aligns with the African Union theme of 2025. The event was held at the Assemblies of God Head Office in Accra.