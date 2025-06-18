Bretuo Family Demands Apology from Abena Kitiwa Over False Claims Against MP Annoh Dompreh

The Bretuo family of Manfo and Adoagyiri has strongly condemned recent comments made by Rev. Abena Asantewaa, popularly known as Mama Santos or Abena Kitiwa, in which she allegedly questioned the origins of Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Hon. Frank Annoh Dompreh.

The respected head of the Bretuo family, Okyeame Yaw Aboagye, convened a family meeting in response to the viral video in which the said woman claimed that the MP is not a native of Adoagyiri and is responsible for problems in the area.

Speaking at a press conference to address the issue, Okyeame Aboagye described the claims as false, unfounded, and disrespectful to the legacy of the Annoh Dompreh family.

He stated emphatically that Annoh Dompreh is a “true son of the soil” whose grandfathers were among the founding fathers of Adoagyiri.

“I have called all members of the Bretuo family to make it known to the world that Hon. Annoh Dompreh is not a stranger. He is one of us. His lineage is deeply rooted in Adoagyiri, and we will not tolerate any attempts to distort that history,” he stated.

Also speaking at the gathering was Araba Assor, who referenced the video in which Rev. Kitiwa made the controversial remarks during a recent conference. She called the video “an insult to the community’s heritage and unity.”

Nana Opare Annoh of Manfo, a traditional leader and close relative of the MP, reiterated the family’s connection to Adoagyiri and condemned the attempt to discredit Annoh Dompreh.

“My brother, Annoh Dompreh, was born and raised here. We are the chiefs here, and I am the Adontenhene of Adoagyiri. He holds a national position as Minority Chief Whip and represents this constituency with pride,” he said.

The family has issued a one-week ultimatum to Rev. Kitiwa to publicly retract her comments and apologize to the MP’s family. Failure to do so, they warned, would result in legal action.

“We are not taking this lightly,” Okyeame Aboagye concluded. “If she fails to apologize within one week, we will meet her in court.”

The incident has sparked concern among constituents and traditional leaders, who view the matter as a direct attack on the integrity and heritage of the Adoagyiri community.