Brent Crude Surges Past US$69 Amid Iran Tensions

Brent crude oil futures surged past 69 dollars per barrel on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of gains and reaching levels not seen since late September 2025. The rally was fueled by rising concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East.

Investor anxiety intensified after President Donald Trump warned that a large United States (US) naval force in the region is ready to act with speed and violence, if necessary, should Iran fail to reach a nuclear agreement. The announcement underscored the risk of conflict potentially affecting crude shipments from the region, which accounts for roughly one third of global supply.

Brent futures for April 2026 delivery climbed 1.61 percent to 69.50 dollars per barrel on London’s Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) in early afternoon trading. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil for March 2026 delivery rose 1.98 percent to 64.46 dollars per barrel.

The gains represent the highest price levels for both benchmarks since September 29, 2025. Brent has rallied more than 10 percent in January 2026 despite forecasts of a supply glut, driven primarily by geopolitical risk premiums.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social platform Wednesday that a massive armada is heading to Iran, moving quickly with great power, enthusiasm and purpose. The fleet, headed by aircraft carrier United States Ship (USS) Abraham Lincoln, is larger than that sent to Venezuela, he stated.

Like with Venezuela, it is ready, willing and able to rapidly fulfill its mission, with speed and violence, if necessary, Trump wrote. He urged Iran to come to the table and negotiate a fair and equitable deal on nuclear weapons, warning that time is running out.

Trump added that if Iran does not reach an agreement with the US, the next attack will be far worse than the strikes he ordered against Iranian nuclear facilities in June 2025. The president framed the deployment as both a show of force and a diplomatic ultimatum.

Two US officials confirmed to Reuters on Monday that the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and supporting warships had arrived in the Middle East area of operations. The deployment adds approximately 5,000 American troops to the region.

The US maintains 30,000 to 40,000 troops stationed across eight or nine facilities in the Middle East, all within range of thousands of Iranian one way unmanned aerial vehicles and short range ballistic missiles, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Attention is particularly focused on the Strait of Hormuz, a key chokepoint for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes. Approximately 20 percent of global petroleum liquids pass through the narrow waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman.

Potential Iranian retaliation could target shipping routes through the strait, although Tehran signaled openness to dialogue while cautioning that any provocation would trigger an unprecedented response. Diplomacy with regional powers is ongoing in an effort to avert escalation.

Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York said in a social media post Wednesday that the country stands ready for dialogue based on mutual respect and interests. However, if pushed, it will defend itself and respond like never before, the statement read.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned in a Wall Street Journal article Tuesday that Tehran will be firing back with everything we have if attacked. He described the warning not as a threat but as a reality he felt needed to be conveyed explicitly.

Araghchi said Wednesday he had not been in contact with US special envoy Steve Witkoff in recent days or requested negotiations. Our position is clear, he stated. Negotiations cannot take place under threats, and any talks must be conducted in conditions where threats and excessive demands are set aside.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army is always ready to confront any threat, and if anything happens, the enemy will certainly suffer severe damage, said Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Chief of Staff and Deputy Coordinator of the Iranian armed forces, according to state media.

Saudi Arabia stated its territory would not be used for operations against Tehran, seeking to distance itself from potential conflict. Qatar’s foreign minister held discussions with his Iranian counterpart, with both agreeing that any new military action would destabilize the Middle East.

Meanwhile, a weaker US dollar, which fell to its lowest level in nearly four years, added support for oil prices by making dollar denominated commodities more attractive to buyers globally. The dollar index declined for the sixth consecutive session Thursday.

Currency dynamics typically influence commodity pricing because a weaker dollar reduces the cost of raw materials for holders of other currencies, increasing demand. The inverse relationship between the dollar and oil prices has strengthened as inflation concerns and fiscal policy uncertainty weigh on the greenback.

Supply side factors also contributed to price momentum. A severe winter storm cut US crude production by up to 2 million barrels per day, approximately 15 percent of national output, and temporarily halted Gulf Coast exports as energy infrastructure and power grids came under strain.

American Petroleum Institute (API) data showed US crude inventories fell by 0.25 million barrels last week, defying expectations for a 1.45 million barrel build. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released Wednesday showed crude stocks declined by 2.3 million barrels, compared with market expectations for a 1.75 million barrel build.

The inventory drawdowns signal tighter supply conditions in the US market, reinforcing upward pressure on prices. Icy and wet conditions across parts of the American South are expected to delay production restarts, extending the supply disruption.

Trump’s threats come amid rising tensions between Washington and Tehran following a violent crackdown on protests across Iran. Iranian authorities reportedly left more than 3,100 people dead, including 2,427 civilians and members of security forces, according to state media.

The administration sanctioned top Iranian officials earlier this month for their role in the crackdown and announced a 25 percent tariff on any country doing business with Iran. Trump has repeatedly demanded that Iran give up efforts to develop nuclear weapons.

Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal with Iran during his first term in office in 2018, three years after Tehran agreed to halt its pursuit of nuclear weapons and allow international checks on its facilities in exchange for sanctions relief.

Last June, the Trump administration launched attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities in what officials described as strikes that obliterated the Iranian nuclear program. The whereabouts of Iran’s highly enriched uranium have remained unknown since those attacks.

Rubio testified before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Wednesday that Trump reserves the preemptive defensive option if the US has indications Iran will strike American forces. The baseline requirement includes having enough force and power in the region to defend against possible Iranian strikes, he explained.

Washington last ordered a major military buildup in the Middle East in advance of its June attacks, and officials later boasted about keeping their intention to strike Tehran’s nuclear program secret at the time.

With tensions simmering and supply concerns mounting, Brent’s rally reflects both geopolitical risk and currency dynamics, keeping energy markets on alert as traders weigh the balance between supply threats and diplomatic efforts.

Energy analysts note that geopolitical premiums typically add 5 to 10 dollars per barrel to oil prices during periods of acute tension in the Middle East. The current situation bears similarities to previous standoffs that saw temporary price spikes followed by normalization once immediate threats subsided.

However, the combination of physical supply disruptions from weather events, declining US inventories, and sustained geopolitical uncertainty creates a more complex price environment than typical risk premium episodes.

Goldman Sachs analysts forecast Brent averaging 65 dollars per barrel in 2026, citing expectations of a supply surplus as non OPEC production grows. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC Plus, have maintained production cuts to support prices.

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer, has signaled willingness to maintain output restrictions even as some alliance members have pushed for increased production quotas. The kingdom’s fiscal breakeven oil price is estimated at approximately 80 dollars per barrel, creating pressure to defend higher price levels.

Whether prices sustain current levels will depend significantly on developments in US Iran relations and the extent of any supply disruptions. Markets remain volatile as traders balance immediate supply concerns against longer term fundamentals suggesting adequate global supply.

The next critical indicators will include weekly US inventory data, Middle East diplomatic developments, and any escalation or de escalation in military posturing. Traders are closely monitoring shipping traffic through the Strait of Hormuz for signs of disruption.