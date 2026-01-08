Brent Crude Rises Above US$60 per Barrel Amid Venezuelan Supply Developments

Brent crude climbed to $60.31 per barrel on Thursday, January 8, rising approximately 0.59 percent from the previous day as traders assessed conflicting signals around global supply dynamics and Venezuelan crude flows following major policy announcements from Washington.

The international benchmark has faced downward pressure over recent weeks, declining roughly 2.62 percent during the past month and falling more than 21 percent compared to the same period last year, according to contract for difference (CFD) trading data. The year over year decline reflects sustained concerns about ample global supply outpacing demand growth throughout 2025 and into the current year.

Oil markets rallied modestly on Thursday after U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data released Wednesday showed commercial crude inventories fell by 3.8 million barrels during the week ending January 2, defying market expectations for a build of approximately 1.1 million barrels. The drawdown brought total U.S. commercial crude stocks, excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), to 419.1 million barrels, roughly three percent below the five year average for early January.

The inventory decline provided support to futures prices despite significant increases in refined product stocks. Gasoline inventories surged by 7.7 million barrels during the same week, while distillate fuel stocks rose by 5.6 million barrels, both exceeding analyst forecasts substantially. Refinery utilization remained elevated at 94.7 percent of operable capacity, with crude oil inputs averaging 16.9 million barrels per day.

The price uptick followed a two day slide during which oil futures tumbled after President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Venezuela would transfer between 30 million and 50 million barrels of crude to the United States. The president stated that the oil, accumulated in storage facilities and seized tankers during sanctions enforcement, would be sold at market prices with proceeds controlled by Washington to benefit both countries.

Trump directed Energy Secretary Chris Wright to execute the plan immediately, with oil to be transported by storage vessels directly to unloading docks in the United States. The administration subsequently outlined a framework for taking long term control over Venezuelan crude sales, beginning with the release of stored barrels and moving toward supervised sales of future production under a selective rollback of sanctions.

U.S. authorities have intensified enforcement actions alongside the diplomatic push, seizing additional Venezuelan linked oil tankers this week. The coordinated approach aims to establish American oversight of Venezuela’s oil sector following the dramatic capture of President Nicolás Maduro by special forces on Saturday, January 3. The White House has scheduled meetings Friday with executives from Chevron, ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and other domestic producers to discuss significant investments in Venezuela’s struggling energy infrastructure.

Venezuela possesses the world’s largest proven crude oil reserves but currently produces only about one million barrels daily, substantially below its historical peak above three million barrels per day. The country had built stockpiles of approximately 48 million barrels in onshore storage by late 2025, with storage facilities nearly full due to U.S. sanctions that blocked exports. Seized tankers were transporting an estimated 15 million to 22 million barrels when intercepted.

Energy Secretary Wright acknowledged that rebuilding Venezuelan production to historical levels would require tens of billions of dollars in investment and significant time. The administration is selectively rolling back sanctions to enable transport and sale of Venezuelan crude while authorizing imports of certain oilfield equipment, parts and services needed to restore production capacity.

Markets are also monitoring data indicating softer U.S. labor market conditions, which could reinforce expectations for additional Federal Reserve interest rate cuts during 2026 and potentially support crude demand over the medium term. ADP figures showed a modest rebound in private sector hiring in December, consistent with what analysts describe as a slow hiring and slow firing environment that keeps policy easing on the table.

Despite Thursday’s gains, energy analysts caution that prices remain capped by concerns about ample global supply throughout 2026. The EIA forecast in December that Brent would average approximately $55 per barrel during the first quarter of 2026, remaining near that level for the remainder of the year as growing global production outpaces consumption increases.

The forecast reflected expectations that global oil inventory builds would exceed two million barrels per day in 2026, similar to accumulation rates observed during 2025. Persistent inventory growth could fill commercial storage options on land, potentially prompting market participants to seek more expensive alternatives such as floating storage, with some price declines reflecting higher marginal storage costs.

Progress toward a U.S. Ukraine security agreement has also raised market expectations of fewer constraints on Russian crude exports, adding to supply side pressures. Saudi Arabia has cut its selling prices to Asia for a third consecutive month, while OPEC+ maintained plans to pause output increases during the first quarter amid concerns about surplus conditions and subdued demand.

The International Energy Agency and private forecasters have expressed concerns that Venezuelan exports under new U.S. supervised arrangements could add further downward pressure on prices if production recovers faster than anticipated. However, technical challenges and infrastructure decay accumulated during years of underinvestment suggest any meaningful production increases will take considerable time to materialize.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, the U.S. benchmark, settled at $56.23 per barrel on Wednesday, falling 1.58 percent on the session following Trump’s announcement about Venezuelan crude transfers. WTI has declined approximately 23 percent over the past year, tracking Brent’s broader downward trajectory.

Brent’s return above the $60 threshold reflects the ongoing tension between expectations of rising global supply and short term demand indicators, leaving markets sensitive to both geopolitical developments and economic data. Traders are balancing the inventory drawdown and potential demand support from monetary easing against structural pressures from production growth and uncertain consumption patterns in major importing countries.

The modest rally suggests markets remain in a wait and see posture regarding the actual pace of Venezuelan crude flows and their impact on global balances. Analysts note that the announced barrel transfers represent accumulated stockpiles rather than new production, meaning the immediate supply impact may be more limited than headline figures suggest, though the longer term trajectory of Venezuelan output under U.S. oversight remains highly uncertain.