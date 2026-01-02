Brent Crude Opens 2026 Below US$61 Amid Oversupply Concerns

Brent crude oil fell to $60.85 per barrel on January 1, 2026, down 0.78 percent from the previous day. Over the past month, Brent’s price has fallen 2.56 percent, and is down 19.86 percent compared to the same time last year.

Brent crude oil futures fell to $61.1 per barrel on the final day of 2025, heading for the steepest annual decline since 2020 on concerns over a supply glut. The main reason for the sustained price weakness is excess supply in the market, with countries producing oil both within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries Plus (OPEC+) and outside pumping significant volumes while global demand has failed to keep pace.

OPEC+ is expected to maintain its plan to pause supply increases in the first quarter of 2026 when it meets on Sunday. Any deviation from the expected production freeze could move prices significantly in either direction. Traders are closely monitoring the upcoming meeting for signals about production policy through March.

Geopolitical factors continue to support prices, including US blockade of Venezuelan oil shipments, fresh instability in the Middle East, and lingering uncertainty over a Russia–Ukraine peace deal. These tensions have the potential to disrupt supply flows and cause sudden price movements despite the underlying oversupply conditions.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that US crude inventories rose by 1.7 million barrels last week, the largest build since mid November if confirmed later today. Rising inventory levels signal that supply continues to exceed demand in the world’s largest oil consuming nation, adding downward pressure on prices.

Brent is down 2 percent so far in December, on track for a fifth monthly loss, and has fallen 18 percent this year. The persistent decline reflects market expectations that oversupply conditions will continue into 2026 absent significant production cuts or demand growth.

The prospect of a large surplus amid higher output from OPEC+ and non OPEC producers, alongside subdued demand growth, gradually pushed prices lower in 2025. Production increases from countries outside OPEC+ combined with weak demand growth, particularly in China and Europe, have contributed to the supply glut.

The United States Energy Information Administration (EIA) forecast the Brent crude oil price will fall to an average of $55 per barrel in the first quarter of 2026 and remain near that price for the rest of next year. The agency expects global oil inventories to continue to rise through 2026, putting downward pressure on oil prices in the coming months.

Although the EIA expects crude oil prices to continue to fall in the coming months, it assesses that both the OPEC+ production policy and China’s continued inventory builds will limit price declines. The forecast suggests prices may stabilize rather than collapse further, with support coming from strategic production management by major suppliers.

Looking ahead, several factors will shape oil price movements in early 2026. OPEC+ production decisions remain the most immediate catalyst, with any unexpected changes in supply policy likely to trigger significant market reactions. Inventory data from major consuming nations will provide insight into whether the supply glut is worsening or beginning to ease.

Geopolitical developments, particularly involving major producers Russia and Venezuela, could tighten supply unexpectedly despite the overall surplus. Sanctions enforcement and diplomatic tensions continue to create uncertainty around actual supply availability versus production capacity.

Demand growth, especially from China as the world’s largest oil importer, will be critical to determining whether the oversupply persists or begins to narrow. China’s economic stimulus measures and industrial activity levels will influence consumption patterns throughout the year.

The oil market enters 2026 with prices at their lowest levels since early 2021, marking a dramatic reversal from the highs seen in recent years. Whether prices stabilize around current levels or decline further toward the $55 per barrel range forecast by analysts depends on the interplay between OPEC+ discipline, inventory trends, and global demand recovery.