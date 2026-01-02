Brent Crude Opens 2026 Above Sixty Dollars

Brent crude futures rose above $61 per barrel on the first trading day of 2026, attempting a modest recovery after recording their steepest annual decline in five years as markets weighed upcoming Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) producer talks and ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The international benchmark traded around $61.20 per barrel on January 2, gaining approximately 0.5 percent from the previous session’s close. Brent fell nearly 20 percent in 2025, marking the worst annual performance since 2020’s pandemic-driven collapse when prices plummeted amid lockdowns and demand destruction.

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to meet virtually on January 4 to review market conditions, with widespread expectations that the cartel will maintain its November 30 decision to pause further output increases throughout the first quarter of 2026. Eight core producers including Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman agreed to halt planned production increments for January, February and March due to seasonal demand factors.

The group reiterated that voluntary reductions totaling 1.65 million barrels per day may be reinstated partially or fully depending on evolving market conditions. The coalition maintains broader cuts of 2 million barrels daily extended through December 2026, with monthly meetings scheduled to monitor conformity and compensation for any overproduction since January 2024.

Geopolitical developments continue providing support to oil prices despite fundamental oversupply concerns. The United States intensified enforcement measures against firms and vessels allegedly involved in circumventing Venezuelan export restrictions, imposing fresh sanctions on January 1 targeting China and Hong Kong based companies transporting sanctioned crude.

The sanctions marked the latest escalation in pressure on the Maduro regime, following December seizures of shadow fleet vessels carrying Venezuelan oil. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the administration’s commitment to preventing Venezuela from profiting through exports while allegedly facilitating drug trafficking operations.

Renewed Russia-Ukraine hostilities over the New Year period targeted Black Sea port facilities and damaged key energy infrastructure, adding supply risk premiums. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that Russia launched more than 200 drones targeting power infrastructure across seven regions, while Russian authorities reported strikes on energy and industrial facilities within their borders.

American Petroleum Institute (API) data released this week showed crude oil inventories in the United States increased by 1.7 million barrels during the week ending December 26, the largest build since mid November. The inventory increase followed a 2.4 million barrel rise the previous week, reflecting seasonal patterns and ample supply conditions.

Official Energy Information Administration (EIA) statistics, typically considered more reliable than API estimates, are expected January 7 following a holiday-delayed reporting schedule. The delayed data release means traders entered 2026 without complete visibility on year-end inventory levels.

Despite the modest early gains, Brent remains significantly below 2024 levels. Over the past month, the crude benchmark has fallen 2.35 percent, reflecting persistent concerns about global oversupply, muted demand growth and macroeconomic uncertainty across major consuming nations.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts a supply surplus of approximately 3.8 million barrels per day in 2026, substantially exceeding OPEC’s more optimistic market balance projections. The divergence between agency assessments shapes producer group strategy, with OPEC maintaining that closer supply-demand equilibrium justifies current production policies.

Last year’s oil price slump resulted from multiple factors converging simultaneously. OPEC+ unwound production cuts while non-OPEC producers including the United States, Brazil, Guyana and Canada maintained high output levels. Strong global production growth outpaced consumption increases, driving inventory accumulation despite repeated geopolitical supply disruption risks.

China’s demand growth disappointed market expectations throughout 2025, with the world’s largest crude importer consuming less petroleum than analysts anticipated. The International Energy Agency projects Chinese liquid fuels consumption will increase by just 300,000 barrels daily in 2026, substantially below historical growth rates.

The prospect of sustained oversupply has prompted OPEC+ to signal continued caution. Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman emphasized that production decisions will reward members investing in upstream capacity, with new assessment mechanisms evaluating maximum sustainable capacity levels to inform 2027 baseline quotas.

Market analysts note that 2026 opens with oil prices under structural pressure despite short-term geopolitical support. The combination of ample supply, uncertain demand growth, and OPEC+ production policies creates a complex environment where near-term volatility appears likely.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the United States crude benchmark, traded around $57.60 per barrel on January 2, also posting modest gains following a turbulent 2025. Both major benchmarks enter the new year testing whether geopolitical tensions can offset fundamental oversupply concerns that dominated markets throughout the previous twelve months.