Brent Crude Near US$84 as Hormuz Shutdown and Iraq Cuts Bite

Oil prices extended their sharp rally on Wednesday, with Brent crude futures trading near US$84 per barrel, their highest level since July 2024, as the military conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran triggered a cascade of supply disruptions that traders now consider the most severe shock to global energy markets in years.

Brent has now risen more than six percent in a single session and posted gains in four consecutive trading days. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed toward US$77 per barrel over the same period. The surge marks a dramatic reversal for a commodity that entered 2026 under persistent oversupply pressure, with analysts having forecast Brent would average $58 per barrel for the year.

The immediate drivers are rooted in physical supply disruption rather than sentiment alone. Saudi Arabia’s state energy company, Saudi Aramco, halted operations at its Ras Tanura refinery on the Persian Gulf coast following a drone attack on the facility. Separately, a fire broke out at the Fujairah oil trading hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after debris from an intercepted drone fell into the facility’s infrastructure, though UAE authorities later confirmed that normal operations at the port had resumed.

Most consequentially, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has effectively ground to a halt for several days. The strait, through which approximately 20 percent of the world’s crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) normally transits, has been avoided by vessels whose operators cite active security threats in the waterway. War-risk insurance providers are also reconsidering coverage for ships transiting the corridor, compounding the blockage.

Iraq, the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ (OPEC) second-largest producer, has cut approximately 1.5 million barrels per day (bpd) of output, roughly half its normal production, after export facilities became inaccessible due to blocked shipping routes through the Gulf. Iraqi officials have warned that if the situation worsens, cuts could escalate toward three million bpd or beyond, a scenario that would remove a significant portion of global supply from markets.

US President Donald Trump moved to address the shipping paralysis on Tuesday by pledging naval escorts and insurance backing for tankers seeking to maintain passage through the Hormuz corridor, aiming to reassure energy markets and prevent further supply deterioration. The pledge moderated some of the upward price momentum, and data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) showing a larger-than-expected build in US crude inventories also tempered gains at the margin.

Analysts say the critical variable is how long the Strait of Hormuz remains effectively closed or dangerous for commercial shipping. Forecasting models suggest that continued disruption beyond a few weeks could push Brent above US$100 per barrel, though strategic petroleum reserves held by major consuming nations and supply diversification could limit the most extreme scenarios. Energy markets are simultaneously experiencing record shipping costs for tankers and surging natural gas prices alongside crude, broadening the inflationary pressure across global supply chains.

For Ghana, the surge arrives at a precarious moment. The country imports all of its refined petroleum products, meaning Brent price movements feed directly into domestic pump prices. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) are expected to review pricing in the current window, and analysts warn that if Brent sustains levels above $80 per barrel, the pump price relief Ghanaians enjoyed through late 2025 and early 2026 will be substantially reversed within weeks.