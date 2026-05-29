Brent Crude Falls to US$92 on Iran Ceasefire Optimism

Brent crude oil fell to $92.56 per barrel on Friday, dropping 1.2 percent on the day and extending what is shaping up to be the worst monthly performance for oil markets since the COVID-19 pandemic, as investors unwound risk premiums on growing optimism over a possible US-Iran peace framework.

The international benchmark has shed nearly 19 percent in May and fallen approximately 20 percent from its 2026 peak, reached during the height of the US-Iran conflict that began on February 28. The decline accelerated after reports emerged this week that Washington and Tehran have “mostly agreed” on a 60-day memorandum of understanding (MOU) that would pause hostilities, opening the door to renewed negotiations on Iran’s nuclear programme, sanctions relief and arrangements for restoring shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz, which handles a significant share of global seaborne oil exports, has been effectively closed or heavily disrupted since the conflict began, triggering what analysts have described as the largest oil supply disruption in modern history. OPEC+ responded by approving higher output quotas to address global shortfalls, though war-related damage to energy infrastructure across the Gulf has constrained the ability of producers to replace lost Iranian flows. Saudi Arabia’s oil production capacity has been reduced by an estimated 600,000 barrels per day following attacks on its energy facilities.

Despite the price relief, analysts caution that recovery will be measured and incomplete. Bob Parker, senior adviser at the International Capital Markets Association (ICMA), said oil prices will likely remain between $90 and $100 “at least for the next couple of months” until there is greater clarity on whether any lasting agreement can hold. He noted that even if the Strait of Hormuz reopens, the reopening is likely to be only partial, pointing to significant damage to refineries, pipelines and Gulf infrastructure as well as depleted inventories that will take time to rebuild.

The path to a final deal remains uncertain. Key disputes persist over Iran’s insistence on maintaining influence over Hormuz and preserving its nuclear programme, while the proposed MOU terms still require approval from US President Donald Trump. Vice President JD Vance cautioned that negotiations remain fragile and could collapse. As recently as Wednesday, the US and Iran exchanged fresh military strikes, with American forces hitting an Iranian military site while Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claimed to have targeted a US airbase.

For Ghana, the directional move in crude prices has direct consequences. Ghana’s three producing oil fields, Jubilee, Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN), and Sankofa, export crude at prices tied to the Brent benchmark. A sustained fall below $100 per barrel reduces petroleum sector receipts available to the government budget and affects royalty flows from Jubilee and TEN. The decline in global oil prices also provides the partial basis for the NPA’s decision to lower diesel price floors for the upcoming June window, even as petrol and LPG costs rise on separate market dynamics.