Brent Crude Drops Below US$66 as Iran Talks Ease Geopolitical Tensions

Brent crude oil futures fell more than five percent to below $66 per barrel on Monday, retreating from multi-month highs as diplomatic activity between the United States and Iran reduced fears of immediate supply disruptions in the Middle East.

The benchmark pulled back from a six-month high of $69.60 reached on January 29, marking the steepest one-day decline in over six months. Market sentiment shifted as both Washington and Tehran signaled openness to nuclear negotiations.

White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are expected to meet on Friday in Istanbul together with representatives of several Arab and Muslim countries to discuss a possible nuclear deal. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian ordered the start of negotiations with Washington within the framework of the nuclear issue, according to semi-official Iranian news sources.

The prospect of diplomacy replacing confrontation has already stripped a significant risk premium from crude prices. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on television that Iran is ready for diplomacy, but diplomacy is not compatible with threats, intimidation or pressure.

President Trump announced Monday that he would reduce tariffs on Indian goods following a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The White House is rescinding a punitive 25 percent duty on all imports from India over its purchases of Russian oil that had stacked on top of a 25 percent reciprocal tariff rate, bringing the total tariff down to 18 percent. Trump said Modi agreed to stop buying Russian oil and committed to purchasing more than $500 billion worth of American energy, technology, agricultural and other products.

Eight core members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies reaffirmed their commitment to oil market stability. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman agreed to pause production increments in March 2026 and keep oil production quotas at the December 2025 level. While this stance supports existing price levels, it offered little fresh catalyst to counter the pullback driven by reduced geopolitical risk.

The move was amplified by a broader selloff across commodities, particularly metals, which weighed on energy prices. A firmer U.S. dollar, bolstered by expectations around tighter monetary policy, has further pressured dollar-priced commodities including crude.

Market watchers warn that oil could remain volatile in the near term as traders balance ongoing diplomatic developments, supply signals from OPEC+ allies, and macroeconomic factors such as currency strength and demand prospects.