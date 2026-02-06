Brefo Strengthens Ties With Constituents

Honourable Bright Asamoah Brefo, Member of Parliament for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, has embarked on a grassroots outreach exercise designed to deepen his engagement with the people and gain firsthand knowledge of their welfare.

The MP toured homes, shops, and trading centers across the constituency, where he interacted directly with families, traders, and business owners. He listened attentively to their concerns, asked about their well-being, and encouraged open dialogue. The interactions created a welcoming atmosphere that reinforced trust and strengthened the bond between the legislator and his constituents.

Hon. Asamoah Brefo emphasized that such visits are not ceremonial but a vital part of effective representation. By stepping into the everyday spaces of his people, he said, he is able to better understand their challenges and tailor solutions that reflect their realities. Constituents expressed appreciation for the initiative, noting that the MP’s presence in their homes and shops demonstrated genuine concern for their livelihoods.

Beyond households and businesses, the MP extended his outreach to ghettos within the constituency. There, he engaged young people in candid conversations about their future. He urged them to embrace productive ventures and meaningful activities that would positively shape their lives. He cautioned against destructive habits and practices that could derail their potential, stressing the importance of discipline, focus, and responsibility in building a brighter future.

The visit combined empathy with practical counsel, reaffirming Hon. Asamoah Brefo’s commitment to grassroots representation. His message to the youth underscored the need for resilience and purposeful living, while his interactions with traders and families highlighted his dedication to inclusive dialogue and community welfare.