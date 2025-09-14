Brazilian Quantum Physicist Wins US$100k TWAS Apex Award

Luiz Davidovich, a quantum physicist and emeritus professor at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, has received the 2025 TWAS Apex Award for his contributions to quantum optics and quantum information science. The $100,000 prize recognizes outstanding achievements by scientists from developing countries in quantum science and technology.

The World Academy of Sciences announced Davidovich’s selection as the 20th recipient of its most prestigious honor, citing his theoretical advances and groundbreaking experiments in quantum mechanics. The award ceremony will take place at the 17th TWAS General Conference in Rio de Janeiro from September 29 to October 2, 2025.

TWAS selected quantum science as this year’s focus to commemorate the International Year of Quantum Science and Technology, declared by the United Nations General Assembly in June 2024. The recognition marks the centennial of foundational developments in quantum mechanics that revolutionized modern physics and technology.

Davidovich’s research has enhanced understanding of how quantum mechanical systems interact with environmental factors, critical for developing resilient quantum devices that can withstand noise interference. His work addresses fundamental questions about how everyday physical phenomena emerge from quantum principles governing atomic and subatomic behavior.

The Brazilian scientist emphasized quantum technology’s growing integration into daily life, powering computers, solar panels, smartphones, medical lasers, MRI machines, GPS systems, and precision agriculture equipment. His recent focus on quantum sensors shows potential for environmental monitoring, underground resource detection, and enhanced medical diagnostics.

Quantum computers, though still in early development stages, could transform drug discovery, materials design, logistics, and climate modeling according to Davidovich’s projections. However, he stressed the importance of ensuring these technological advances remain accessible to developing nations rather than widening global economic disparities.

TWAS President Quarraisha Abdool Karim praised Davidovich’s commitment to ensuring research benefits reach communities worldwide. The physicist advocates for international collaboration and professional training programs to help developing countries build indigenous quantum technology capabilities.

Born in Brazil, Davidovich earned his doctorate in the United States before working as an assistant professor in Switzerland. He returned to Brazil to build an extensive scientific career while maintaining international collaborations with research groups in France, Germany, and the United States.

His previous TWAS recognition includes the 2002 fellowship election and the 2001 TWAS Prize for Physics. Davidovich served as TWAS Secretary-General from 2019 to 2022 and as Brazilian Academy of Sciences President from 2016 to 2022, receiving Brazil’s top science award in 2010.

The award reflects TWAS’s four-decade commitment to developing scientific capabilities in the global South. Since 1983, the Trieste-based academy has graduated over 1,230 PhDs and awarded more than 2,300 postdoctoral fellowships to developing world scientists while functioning as a UNESCO program unit.

Conference organizers expect the Rio de Janeiro gathering to address sustainable development through science, technology, and innovation, with quantum applications playing an increasingly prominent role in global development strategies.