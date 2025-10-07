Brazilian Influencer Dies After Alleged Fox Eyes Surgery Complications

Brazilian fashion influencer Adair Mendes Dutra Junior, known professionally as Junior Dutra, has died at age 31, weeks after publicly alleging he suffered complications from a cosmetic procedure marketed as “fox eyes” surgery.

Dutra died at a hospital in São Paulo on October 3 after experiencing respiratory distress and being rushed to a public emergency facility. His close friend Gean Souza confirmed the death to Brazilian outlet Quem, stating that Dutra had been experiencing infectious reactions and discomfort since undergoing the cosmetic surgery in March 2025.

The influencer, who had amassed more than 123,000 followers on Instagram with his fashion content and styling posts, had spoken publicly about his health struggles in September. He appeared in interviews showing visible bruising and swelling, claiming the procedure left him with a severe infection requiring ongoing dermatological treatment.

Dutra had allegedly discovered that the practitioner who performed his procedure, Fernando Simionato Garbi, was registered as a dentist rather than a medical doctor. According to multiple Brazilian media outlets, Dutra filed a criminal complaint with São Paulo authorities accusing Garbi of illegal medical practice, bodily injury, and fraudulent misrepresentation.

Garbi has denied all allegations through his legal representative, attorney Marcelo Cheli. In a statement posted on social media, Garbi’s legal team described the accusations as false and insisted there was no connection between the procedure and Dutra’s death. The statement also indicated intent to pursue legal action against those spreading what they characterized as defamatory claims.

The so-called “fox eyes” procedure has gained popularity globally, particularly among influencers and celebrities seeking to create a lifted, elongated appearance at the outer corners of the eyes. The cosmetic trend aims to produce a cat-like or almond-shaped eye contour that some associate with a youthful, exotic look.

However, medical experts have raised concerns about the procedure’s risks, particularly when performed by practitioners without proper surgical credentials. The technique can involve various methods, from temporary thread lifts to more invasive surgical approaches, each carrying different levels of complexity and potential complications.

Souza described his friend as someone full of dreams and ambitions. He told Brazilian media that Dutra wanted to travel abroad and spend more time with family. “What we want now is justice,” Souza said, adding that the family still awaits official medical records confirming the cause of death.

According to court documents, when Dutra requested his medical records from the procedure, Garbi allegedly refused to provide them and later presented what was described as an irregular document. This alleged refusal became part of the criminal complaint filed with the 15th Police District of São Paulo.

Dutra’s final Instagram post, shared weeks before his death, featured a fashion model in striking red attire. The post included an upbeat caption about attitude and style, showing no indication of the health crisis he was reportedly battling behind the scenes.

The case has sent ripples through Brazil’s influencer community and reignited debates about cosmetic procedure safety. Many of Dutra’s followers and fellow content creators have flooded his social media pages with tributes, expressing shock at the loss of someone they perceived as vibrant and full of life.

Brazilian authorities have not yet released official findings regarding the cause of death or confirmed whether it was directly related to the cosmetic procedure. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding both the surgery and Dutra’s death remains ongoing.

This tragedy highlights broader concerns about the regulation of cosmetic procedures and the credentials of those performing them. In many countries, including Brazil, the line between medical and cosmetic procedures can sometimes blur, with practitioners from various backgrounds offering aesthetic services that may or may not fall under strict medical oversight.

For now, Dutra’s family, friends, and followers are left mourning a young creative whose life ended under circumstances they believe could have been prevented. As the legal process unfolds, questions remain about accountability, proper medical credentialing, and the risks individuals take in pursuit of aesthetic trends popularized on social media.