Brazilian Bodybuilding Champion Kadu Santos Dies at 31

Brazilian bodybuilder Ricardo Nolasco dos Santos, known as Kadu Santos, died on Monday, October 20, in Novo Hamburgo, in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. He was 31 years old. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

His father, Amauri Santos, confirmed the death on social media, writing: “The saddest day of my life. My beloved son.”

Santos was an 11-time bodybuilding champion and a two-time overall champion of the Muscle Contest, one of the most prestigious competitions in the sport. The fitness influencer had built a dedicated following of over 13,000 people on Instagram, where he shared training routines, diet advice, and glimpses of his preparation for competitions.

The timing of his death has added to the shock felt throughout the Brazilian fitness community. Santos had proposed to his girlfriend, Sabrina Wollman, a personal trainer, on stage at an event in July. The couple had been dating since August 2021.

Wollman said at the time: “I love you with all my heart, I admire you and I’m very proud of what we have become together throughout these years.” The proposal occurred exactly four years to the day after they began dating.

Santos also worked as a personal trainer and provided online coaching and consulting services, frequently sharing his training routines, diet advice, and competition preparations with his followers. His dedication to helping others transform their lives made him a respected figure beyond competitive bodybuilding.

Friend and fellow bodybuilder Diego Wiegand said in an emotional social media tribute: “Today, heaven is certainly celebrating. Kadu was a person who was completely out of the ordinary, incredible as an athlete, coach, and even more so as a person.”

Wiegand continued: “It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to you today. It is very difficult to accept, and I still haven’t come to terms with it, but you have left a legacy here on earth and will always be remembered by everyone for the man you were! I love you, brother.”

The training centre where he worked, PowerCT, issued a statement mourning his death, describing Santos as “an example of dedication, discipline and companionship”. The facility noted his inspirational impact on colleagues, teachers, and friends throughout his career.

In a poignant detail noticed by followers, Santos’s final Instagram post paid tribute to his cat Baki, who had also died unexpectedly after living with him for four years. The coincidence has only deepened the sense of loss felt by those who knew him.

Santos’s funeral took place on Tuesday in Novo Hamburgo on the outskirts of the city of Porto Alegre following a wake. The ceremony brought together close friends, family, and members of the fitness community to pay their last respects to the multiple champion.

His fiancée shared funeral details on her Instagram but has not yet made any official public statement about his passing. The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not provided further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

Santos’s death comes during what has been a particularly difficult period for the bodybuilding community. Several young athletes have died suddenly in recent months, raising concerns about health risks in competitive bodybuilding. However, authorities have not released any information suggesting Santos’s death was related to his athletic activities.

The Brazilian fitness community continues to mourn the loss of an athlete who represented dedication, discipline, and genuine care for those he trained and inspired. His legacy extends beyond his 11 championship titles to the countless individuals he mentored and motivated throughout his career.

As tributes continue to pour in from around the world, Santos will be remembered not only for his competitive achievements but for his charisma, generosity of spirit, and commitment to helping others pursue healthier lives.